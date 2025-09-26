FOTILE Canada Showcases Global Innovation and Smart Kitchen Leadership at IDS Vancouver 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - FOTILE Canada participated in Interior Design Show Vancouver 2025 (IDS Vancouver) from September 25–28 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. As one of Canada's most influential annual design events, IDS Vancouver brings together leading global brands in design and innovation. This appearance marks another milestone in FOTILE's Canadian journey and further affirms its position as a world-class premium kitchen-appliance brand.

Global Excellence, Industry Leadership

Founded in 1996, FOTILE has grown into a leading global high-end kitchen-appliance brand, reaching 30+ countries and serving 30+ million households. To date, FOTILE holds 16,000+ authorized patents, including 4,000+ invention patents, and has received 110+ international design awards, including Best of KBIS in North America, the iF Design Award, and the Red Dot Award. These honors underscore FOTILE's global competitiveness in design innovation, functional breakthroughs, and consumer-focused solutions.

A Decade of Growth ，Serving Canada's Future

Alongside its global innovation and accolades, FOTILE has cultivated the Canadian market for over ten years. Through long-term engagement, the brand has developed a deep understanding of local kitchen environments, ventilation requirements, cooking habits, and consumer expectations. Its prominent presence at IDS Vancouver is both a concentrated expression of international strength and a signal that FOTILE is entering a new stage of localization in Canada. Looking ahead, FOTILE will provide products better attuned to Canadian households and offer faster, more comprehensive service--continually elevating the kitchen experience and helping create healthier, smarter, and more beautiful lifestyles for Canadian families.

Exhibition Highlights: Innovation Inspires Happiness

At IDS Vancouver 2025, FOTILE curated its booth around the guiding ethos "Innovation Inspires Happiness." Through lighting design, interactive experience zones, and a rhythmic product layout, visitors experienced how design and technology can meaningfully elevate everyday kitchen life.

FOTILE's showcase covered its core categories in Canada and featured several headline products:

5th-Generation Inclined Range Hood -- smart controls; essential for heavy-smoke cooking; three finishes to suit different kitchens

-- smart controls; essential for heavy-smoke cooking; three finishes to suit different kitchens 30-inch Electric Range -- premium build and performance with exclusive odor-removal technology for healthier cooking

-- premium build and performance with exclusive odor-removal technology for healthier cooking Countertop Combi Oven (E3) -- steam, bake, dehydrate, and air-fry in one; quick operation for effortless meals

-- steam, bake, dehydrate, and air-fry in one; quick operation for effortless meals Original In-Sink Dishwasher -- ergonomic, waist-high loading; island-installation compatible for an elevated lifestyle

-- ergonomic, waist-high loading; island-installation compatible for an elevated lifestyle Built-in Combi Oven -- bake & steam in one; professional performance designed for seamless kitchen suites

Through this showcase, FOTILE demonstrated both its long-accumulated strength in design and technology and its determination to deepen its roots in Canada.

By participating in IDS Vancouver 2025, FOTILE Canada sent a clear message to the design community and consumers alike: it is a truly world-class brand in design and technology, dedicated to bringing healthier, smarter, and more beautiful kitchens to Canadian homes.

SOURCE FOTILE APPLIANCES CANADA LTD.

Media Contact: Cheryl Chen, [email protected]