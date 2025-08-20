RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Global superstar, actor, and philanthropist Nick Jonas has teamed up with leading watch and accessories brand FOSSIL for a bold and nostalgic new collection, launching August 20, 2025. Each limited-edition timepiece blends Jonas' passion for watch collecting, his distinct personal style and Fossil's decades-long design heritage to deliver styles that are both timeless and distinctly modern—all while reinvigorating our customers' love for and personal connection to the brand.

Nick Jonas x Fossil Campaign

"It's the use of materials that give this collection a distinct personality. They're exceptionally personal pieces that elevate any look," says Nick Jonas. "I'm excited to share my love of watches and this collection with the world."

A lifelong watch enthusiast whose first watch was a FOSSIL, Jonas has partnered with the brand to mark the full-circle moment with a global campaign, captured in Jonas' native New Jersey. Shot by renowned creative director and photographer Anthony Mandler, and styled by celebrity image maker, Sydney Lopez, the campaign sees Jonas in iconic styles, participating in activities that marked his childhood like visiting local diners and going to the bowling alley. This nod to Jonas' childhood era will reignite the same nostalgic memories in customers and brand fans, reminding them of small and monumental moments alike throughout their lives.

"Collaborating with the FOSSIL design team has been a dream come true. They were receptive and open to my ideas throughout the entire process," said Nick Jonas. "I still remember the excitement and pure joy I felt when I purchased my first FOSSIL watch shortly after one of my early performances. I wanted to capture that feeling for today's customers and give them styles that feel elevated and luxurious, but still embody the nostalgia synonymous with FOSSIL."

The "Machine Luxe" collection is a reimagined take on our bold and bestselling Machine platform, consisting of seven new watches and two new watch rings. Each style features a statement shaped case and signature knurling, characteristic of the Machine series at large.

The Machine Luxe Sunray Dial watches are available in Blue Vignette and Gold-Toned, featuring finely etched lines that fan out from the center of the dial to create a radiant sunray texture. The Blue Vignette paired with a brown croc-embossed leather strap was a personal request by Jonas, echoing a treasured piece from his own collection.

The Machine Luxe Automatic models elevate the offering with a skeletonized dial that reveals a premium Japanese automatic movement and hand-assembled parts. Available in Gunmetal and Gold-Toned.

Showcasing rich natural materials, the Machine Luxe Stone Dial watches arrive in genuine Malachite, Aventurine, and Marble. The signature knurling extends onto the bracelet, adding a bold twist to the classic dress watch silhouette.

Completing the capsule are the Machine Luxe Watch Rings in Gunmetal and Green Vignette. The rings mirror the timepieces' aesthetic, bringing signature FOSSIL design details into the brand's distinct, best-selling watch ring.

"Nick Jonas has a genuine love for watches and an authentic connection with FOSSIL brand, it having been his first watch," said Melissa Lowenkron, Chief Brand Officer of Fossil. "There's a sense of nostalgia and personal style he brings to the design—rooted in his own journey—that we know will resonate with fans and collectors alike."

The Nick Jonas x FOSSIL Collection will be available at FOSSIL.com , all FOSSIL stores beginning August 20, 2025, and premium global retailers beginning September 2025.

PRESS CONTACT :

The Right Now

[email protected]

FOSSIL

Since 1984, Fossil has been rooted in bold design and quality craftsmanship of watches. Over the past 40 years, the brand has grown into a multi-category lifestyle brand inclusive of leather goods and jewelry that blend vintage inspiration with modern innovation by creating pieces that spark curiosity, connection, and lasting memories. Fossil creates keepsakes that honor the past, celebrate the present, and look ahead to the future.

NICK JONAS

After electrifying music from multiple angles, appearing in blockbuster films, and launching successful business ventures, Nick Jonas still challenges himself and popular culture. Of course, his story as one-third of Jonas Brothers remains well-documented—especially given the band's chart-dominating 2019 comeback Happiness Begins, sold out tours, and subsequent GRAMMY® Award nomination. At the same time, he established himself as a dynamic solo artist with a penchant for breaking boundaries. 2014's self-titled Nick Jonas yielded the triple-platinum "Jealous," double-platinum "Chains," and gold-certified "Levels." Its 2016 follow-up Last Year Was Complicated spawned the anthem "Close" [feat. Tove Lo] and brought his streams into the billions. In 2017, he contributed the Golden Globe® Award-nominated "Home" to the Ferdinand soundtrack. Meanwhile, his songwriting would be recognized with the prestigious Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016, and in 2021, he released his solo studio album Spaceman via Island Records. Along the way, he also captivated audiences as a recurring judge on NBC's "The Voice" in big screen favorites such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ugly Dolls, Midway, Jumanji: The Next Level, Chaos Walking and more. In 2023, he starred in Robert Schwartzman's The Good Half and is now set to return to the silver screen alongside Paul Rudd in the upcoming musical comedy Power Ballad. In 2023, Nick and Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles "Waffle House" and "Wings." In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off "The Tour" kicking off with two sold-out shows at New York's iconic Yankee Stadium. "The Tour" included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band's biggest and most extensive tour to date. 2025 marks 20 years of Jonas Brothers, with their upcoming studio album Greetings From Your Hometown set for release via Republic Records on August 8, followed by a celebratory tour kicking off in their home state of New Jersey at MetLife Stadium on August 10.

SOURCE Fossil Group, Inc.