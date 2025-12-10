Forum and Dawson Wallace Announce Construction of New Multi-Family Rental Community in Spruce Grove

"The Elm at Legacy Park marks an important milestone in our continued investment across Alberta," said Jay McMartin, Founding Partner at Forum. "Spruce Grove is a dynamic market, and this project reflects our commitment to building rental communities that respond to the needs of today's residents. Dawson Wallace's collaborative approach and attention to detail have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life."

Designed to meet the evolving needs of renters, The Elm at Legacy Park will feature a mix of one- and two-bedroom suites with underground parking. Residents will enjoy premium in-suite finishes and a wide array of lifestyle amenities, including a fitness centre, lounge, and an outdoor patio with barbecues and fire pits.

"We're excited to partner with Forum on this project," said Brandon Wallace, Principal, Dawson Wallace. "With our long-standing relationship with Forum on projects across Western Canada, and our team's expertise in quality construction and innovative design, we are excited to be a part of Spruce Grove's newest rental community."

Located adjacent to Forum's commercial development, The Shoppes at Legacy Park, the new purpose-built rental offers residents unmatched convenience. Residents will have walkable access to a variety of businesses including Chipotle, Supplement World, Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Firehouse Subs, and more!

"Spruce Grove is a vibrant and growing community that continues to attract new residents and investment, including projects like The Elm at Legacy Park," said Spruce Grove Mayor Jeff Acker. "This new rental community will play an important role in supporting and diversifying the housing options in Spruce Grove, which helps contribute to the accessibility and liveability of our community."

Forum and Dawson Wallace are committed to contributing to Spruce Grove's growing housing landscape through the development of The Elm at Legacy Park which has been meticulously designed to complement the city's continued growth and provide residents with elevated rental living options.

Anticipated occupancy begins early 2027; interested residents may register at www.ElmRentals.ca.

Forum is a leading owner, developer, and promoter of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate in Canada. We manage all aspects of the development process, including due diligence, acquisition, land development, construction, leasing, and daily property management. In addition to our strong track record in commercial development and our wide selection of commercial spaces for lease, Forum offers a range of carefully selected residential properties in prime locations. Forum does not just fill spaces, we build communities. For Forum, neighbors are as important as location, as working with the right people is the foundation of a thriving community. For more information, visit www.forumproperties.com.

Dawson Wallace has a successful history of providing Construction Management, Design-Build, and General Contracting services for nearly 40 years. With personnel and resources positioned across Western Canada, we consistently service projects in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and beyond. Our clients range from small business owners to large corporations. Through these partnerships, we've built a diverse portfolio that includes retail centres, restaurants, market & non-market housing, renovations & tenant improvements, distribution hubs, industrial warehouses, office buildings, schools, public gathering spaces, municipal infrastructure, agricultural facilities, and manufacturing & processing projects. For more information, visit www.dawsonwallace.com.

