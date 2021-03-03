Forty Creek Barrel Select Wins Gold at the 2021 Canadian Whisky Awards

TORONTO, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Award-winning Canadian whisky Forty Creek Barrel Select took home a Gold Medal and the prestigious Whisky Value Multi-Market of the Year title at the 11th annual Canadian Whisky Awards in Victoria, B.C. last week - a testament to its premium product offering, exceptional taste, and consumer value.

Launched 21 years ago, Forty Creek Barrel Select offers complex aromas and robust flavours of vanilla, honey and cocoa. This year's Gold Medal joins the brand's long list of accolades it has been recognized for over the last two decades. With international and Canadian medals and awards, including a recent Gold Medal awarded at the 2020 New York International Spirits Competition, this whisky continues to fulfill Canadian whisky lovers' desire for a quality flavour profile and long smooth finish.

"Forty Creek Barrel Select is especially dear to me as it's our original Forty Creek Whisky," says Bill Ashburn, Forty Creek Master Blender and the NYISC 2020 Canada Master Whiskey Blender of the Year recipient. "Winning this award at the Canadian Whisky Awards speaks to the consistency, dedication, quality and craftsmanship that goes into the distillation and production of every bottle over the past 21 years and we are honoured to receive this recognition."

To add, Forty Creek took home an additional nine Medals at the Canadian Whisky Awards including two Silver Medals – Forty Creek Confederation Oak Reserve and Forty Creek Copper Pot Reserve – and seven Bronze Medals – Forty Creek Three Grain 2020, Forty Creek Nanaimo Bar, Forty Creek Double Barrel Reserve, Forty Creek Cream, Forty Creek Spike, Forty Creek Resolve and The Forager Botanical Whisky.

To learn more about Forty Creek's offerings and accolades, visit fortycreekwhisky.com. Fans can purchase Forty Creek Barrel Select across the country for $27.75 CAD (prices may vary by province).

About Campari Canada

Campari Canada serves as the Canadian subsidiary of leading spirits company, Campari Group. Campari Canada serves as owner, importer, and marketer of a diverse portfolio of over 30 internationally-recognized brands spanning across all fine spirits categories. Among them is Canadian spirits company, Forty Creek Distillery Ltd., known for its award-winning range of complex yet approachable whiskies. With the Grimsby, Ontario-based Forty Creek location serving as the company's bottling plant and warehouse, and corporate office headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village Campari Group's portfolio of internationally-renowned brands includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Bulldog Gin, Campari, Cinzano, Forty Creek, Grand Marnier, Glen Grant, SKYY Vodka, Espolòn Tequila, and Wild Turkey.

About the Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities.

Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier.

The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas.

The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 22 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,000 people.

The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

