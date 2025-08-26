CAMPARI RETURNS AS THE OFFICIAL RED CARPET COCKTAIL PARTNER OF THE 50th TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

This year's partnership revives the immersive Campari red carpet experience, hosting insightful conversations on cinema with expertly crafted Campari cocktails

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Lights, camera, action: for a second year, Campari returns with the Campari Negroni as the "Official Cocktail of the Red Carpet," in partnership with Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). On the occasion of the festival's 50th edition, Campari brings its Red Passion to TIFF's guests as the brands collectively celebrate the best of Canadian and global cinema. The partnership represents a continuation of Campari's cinematic legacy, coming to life from September 4 until September 14 through the following festival experiences:

Campari x TIFF (CNW Group/Campari Canada)

Official Cocktail Partner of the TIFF Roy Thomson Red Carpet: Following last year's debut, Campari will roll out a show-stopping bar on the Roy Thomson Hall red carpet, which will host filmmakers and talent before their world premieres. Guests are encouraged to visit the South Fan Zone on the Red Carpet at the Roy Thomson Hall, to view pre-screening Campari toasts and insightful conversations on cinema.

Campari is also proud to be the 2025 Title Sponsor for Collider Media's Cinema Center. Hosted throughout the festival in the Collider Media Studio and Sponsor Lounge, Campari's support provides a platform for memorable actor and filmmaker interviews and elevated film afterparties.

Campari will feature the world-class bartending of Massimo Zitti , the co-founder of Mother Cocktail Bar and Campari's guest mixologist for opening weekend of TIFF. Zitti will bring his 20 years of hospitality experience to create signature Campari Negroni and Campari Spritz cocktails.

Campari will be curating additional events in partnership with Earls Kitchen + Bar, an official hospitality partner for TIFF 50. Celebrating the art of the aperitivo and culinary excellence, the partnership is represented by the Earls Director's Cut Martini, an exclusive TIFF inspired cocktail crafted with Campari and only available during the festival. This sophisticated, Campari-based creation captures the essence of cinematic brilliance, and will be served at Earls locations across Canada from September 1 until September 14.

Campari Canada General Manager, Doug Costantini comments on all Campari experiences for TIFF 50: "As long as there is a story to tell, Campari and TIFF agree, there is a movie to be made. The festival has brought the same Red Passion which Campari is inspired by to the heart of Toronto for 50 years, making our return as the Official Cocktail of the Red Carpet truly thrilling. We join TIFF and its guests in raising a glass to cinema, stories and unforgettable experiences to come."

For those interested in attending Canada's largest film festival, tickets can be purchased at TIFF.net . Campari and the Campari Negroni Ready-To-Serve are also available in-store and online with national beverage retailers, bringing the cinematic experience home. Please follow Campari's social media channels for further information: @camparioffical

#CampariCinema #WeAreCinema #TIFF2025 #TIFF50 #DrinkResponsibly

NOTES TO EDITORS

ABOUT CAMPARI

Campari, the iconic, Italian red spirit sitting at the heart of some of the world's most famous cocktails. Campari was founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, and pioneered by his son, Davide, who created something so distinctive and revolutionary that its secret recipe has not been altered since. Vibrant red in colour, Campari's unique and multi-layered taste is the result of the infusion of herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. As well as being unique and distinctive, Campari is extremely versatile, offering boundless and unexpected possibilities. As a source of this passionate inspiration since its creation seen through its founders' creative genius, artists in different fields and the world's best bartenders, Campari stimulates your instincts to unlock your passions, inspiring limitless creations.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spanning across Aperitifs, including iconic brands like Aperol and Campari, Agave spirits such as Espolòn tequila, Whiskeys and Rum, with Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate, as well as Cognac and Champagne, including Courvoisier and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates via 24 production sites worldwide and its own distribution network in 27 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 5,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en .

Please enjoy our brands responsibly

ABOUT TIFF

TIFF is a not-for-profit cultural organization with a mission to transform the way people see the world through film. A global leader in film and entertainment, TIFF initiatives include the annual Toronto International Film Festival® in September; TIFF Lightbox, which features five cinemas, learning and entertainment facilities; the Donald Shebib TIFF Film Circuit, an innovative national distribution program; and TIFF: The Market launching in 2026. The organization generates an estimated annual economic impact of $240 million CAD. TIFF Lightbox is generously supported by contributors including the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada, the City of Toronto, the Reitman family (Ivan Reitman, Agi Mandel, and Susan Michaels), The Daniels Corporation, and RBC. For more information, visit tiff.net .

ABOUT EARLS KITCHEN + BAR

Earls Restaurants Ltd. is a privately held company, founded by a visionary father and son duo. Over its 40+ year history, Earls has grown into one of North America's most successful restaurant groups with 70 locations, 10 in the US, with 2 new locations opening in the next year (Waikiki + Nashville). Built by passionate restaurateurs obsessed with every part of the guest experience, Earls delivers a sophisticated atmosphere with confidently charming service, where guests feel truly cared for. The innovative menu is a reflection of our global inspiration and is big on flavor, with expertly crafted cocktails enjoyed in a vibrant and lively environment. Earls delivers perfectly finessed dishes with the freshest, most premium ingredients. At the heart of Earls is a commitment to creating unforgettable dining experiences. More information can be found at www.earls.ca or on social @earlsrestaurant.

SOURCE Campari Canada

Media Contacts : Julia Dumbrell, Senior Account Manager, Heads + Tales, [email protected]