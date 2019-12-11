FortisBC regrets to announce the passing of Board Chair Ida Goodreau

SURREY, BC, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - It is with sadness that FortisBC shares the news that Ida Goodreau, the Chair of the FortisBC Energy Inc. and FortisBC Inc. Board, has passed away after a brief illness. Our Board, executive and employees extend our deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones.

Ida was a pioneer among female leaders and a mentor and friend to many in the Fortis family. She served on the FortisBC Energy Inc. and predecessor Board of Directors for 15 years and the FortisBC Inc. Board for 9 years, including the last two years as the Chair of both Boards.

Ida saw an opportunity in every challenge and believed that through the ingenuity, perseverance, determination and humanity of our people that we'd be well positioned for continued success. She encouraged us to anchor our strategic priorities of safety and customer service with a focus on sustainability.

We are honored to have had Ida's wisdom and guidance to lead our Board. While she can never truly be replaced, resulting changes to our Board of Directors will be announced in the near future.

Statement from Fortis Inc. on the passing of Ida Goodreau, FortisBC Inc. Board Chair is available on the Fortis Inc. website at www.fortisinc.com

FortisBC is a regulated utility focused on providing safe and reliable energy, including natural gas, electricity and propane. FortisBC employs more than 2,200 British Columbians and serves approximately 1.2 million customers in 135 B.C. communities. FortisBC owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and four regulated hydroelectric generating plants, approximately 7,200 kilometres of transmission and distribution power lines, and approximately 48,700 kilometres of natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines. FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. do business as FortisBC. FortisBC is indirectly, wholly owned by Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American electric and gas utility business. FortisBC uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. Additional information can be accessed at fortisinc.com or sedar.com.

SOURCE FortisBC

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Beardow, Manager, Corporate Communications, FortisBC, Phone: 778 578 8076, Email: sean.beardow@fortisbc.com, fortisbc.com, 24-hour media line: 1-855-322-6397

Related Links

http://www.fortisbc.com/Pages/default.aspx

