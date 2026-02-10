FortisBC named one of BC's Top Employers for 2026

B.C.'s largest energy provider honoured for third year in a row

SURREY, BC, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - FortisBC has been recognized for the third year in a row as one of BC's Top Employers in rankings by Mediacorp Canada Inc. The honour highlights FortisBC's commitment to providing an exceptional workplace for its employees as it works to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy in British Columbia while supporting provincial climate action goals.

FortisBC has been named one of BC's Top Employers for the third year in a row. Credit: FortisBC (CNW Group/FortisBC)

In achieving the BC's Top Employers designation, FortisBC was compared to its peer organizations throughout the province in rankings based on which ones best support their employees and offer the most substantial initiatives around workplace culture, benefits and community involvement.

This year's designation reflects FortisBC's efforts to continually enhance employee offerings and experiences, including:

competitive pay and flexible benefits

commitment to employee growth, well-being and career development

strong employee pension plans

support of community initiatives such as the employee-run Warm Hearts charitable foundation and Community Giving Days

"FortisBC strives to provide a workplace that is safe, respectful and inclusive so that our employees are supported, valued and empowered," said Andrea Cadogan, vice president, people at FortisBC. "As we work to meet B.C.'s energy needs, we're focused on fostering a culture where everyone can connect, belong and thrive, and we'll continue investing in the programs, training and supports that help make FortisBC an exceptional place to work."

FortisBC is a Canadian-owned, British Columbia-based company that delivers safe, reliable and affordable energy to nearly 1.3 million customers in 135 B.C. communities, and 58 First Nations communities across 150 Traditional Territories. Visit fortisbc.com to see how they're supporting provincial climate action targets and helping customers reduce overall emissions. Energy for a better B.C.

Mediacorp Canada Inc.'s annual B.C.'s Top Employers project recognizes employers according to criteria including workplace, work atmosphere and social; health, financial and benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training; and community involvement.

