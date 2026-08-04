Forthlane Appoints Matthew Leibowitz to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Forthlane, a globally focused Canadian independent asset management firm and outsourced chief investment office (OCIO), today announced the appointment of Matthew Leibowitz, Co-Founder and Managing General Partner of Plaza Ventures, to its Board of Directors.

Leibowitz brings decades of experience in venture capital, investment management, corporate governance, and innovation leadership. As Co-Founder and Managing General Partner of Plaza Ventures, he has led the firm's investment strategy, operations, and deal execution while building one of Canada's most respected venture capital platforms. His appointment further strengthens Forthlane's Board as the firm continues to expand its institutional investment platform for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, family offices, and foundations.

"Matthew has built an exceptional reputation as an investor, board director, and leader within Canada's innovation ecosystem," said Robbie Pryde, Chief Executive Officer of Forthlane. "His experience evaluating businesses, allocating capital, and advising high-growth companies will bring valuable perspective to our Board as we continue to deliver institutional-quality investment solutions and exceptional client outcomes." Leibowitz currently serves on the boards of several companies, including StackAdapt, and contributes his expertise to numerous organizations across Canada's innovation ecosystem.

"I am honoured to join Forthlane's Board of Directors," said Leibowitz. "Forthlane has distinguished itself through its independent, client-first approach to investment management, combining institutional discipline with highly personalized advice. I look forward to working alongside the Board and leadership team as the firm continues to help clients protect and grow wealth across generations." Leibowitz holds an Honours Bachelor's degree from the University of Toronto, a Master of Science from the University of New South Wales, and a Master of Laws from the University of Oxford.

About Forthlane

Forthlane is an independent investment firm and outsourced chief investment office (OCIO) with offices in Toronto, Calgary, and the Cayman Islands. The firm serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, family offices, and foundations by delivering institutional-quality investment management tailored to each client's objectives. Forthlane constructs globally diversified portfolios, combining rigorous due diligence, active oversight, and disciplined risk management with personalized service to help clients protect and grow wealth across generations. By investing alongside its clients and maintaining complete independence, Forthlane aligns its interests with those it serves while delivering customized portfolio solutions designed to preserve and grow wealth over the long term.

SOURCE Forthlane Partners Ltd.

Martha Simmons, [email protected]