Calgary expansion marks the next phase of Forthlane's growth across Western Canada

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Forthlane is pleased to announce its expansion into Western Canada with the opening of a new office in Calgary, Alberta, and the appointment of Connor Kitchen, who will lead the firm's growth and client relationships across Alberta and the broader Western Canadian market.

The new Calgary office represents an important milestone in Forthlane's continued growth strategy and commitment to providing clients with local access, regional expertise, and highly personalized investment management solutions. Connor will play a key role in further establishing and leading the firm's presence in Western Canada, strengthening Forthlane's ability to serve clients across the country through a relationship-driven approach.

Connor brings significant experience working with ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, foundations, and institutional clients. Throughout his career, he has focused on delivering thoughtful, customized advice and building long-term partnerships rooted in trust, service, and client outcomes. He will be based in Forthlane's Calgary office alongside Cornelia Geib, Senior Fund Accountant, further enhancing the firm's on-the-ground capabilities in Alberta.

Forthlane's Western Canadian presence extends beyond Calgary and reflects the firm's longstanding commitment to the region. Robert Vanderhooft, President and Co-Chief Investment Officer, is based in Regina, Saskatchewan, while Heather Stefanson, an Independent Board Member, is based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Together, these leaders bring valuable regional perspectives that support the firm's continued growth and client service across Western Canada.

"Connor's experience, client-first mindset, and deep understanding of the Western Canadian market make him an exceptional addition to our team," said Robbie Pryde, Forthlane's CEO. "As we continue to grow nationally, establishing a local presence in Calgary allows us to better serve clients in the region while maintaining the independence, responsiveness, and high-touch service that define Forthlane."

The launch of the Calgary office underscores Forthlane's ongoing commitment to meeting clients where they are and providing tailored investment solutions supported by local insight and national resources. The expansion enhances the firm's ability to serve clients across Canada while preserving the personalized approach that remains central to Forthlane's philosophy.

About Forthlane Partners Ltd.

Forthlane Partners Ltd. is an independent investment management firm providing Outsourced Chief Investment Office (OCIO) services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and foundations. The firm delivers customized investment solutions, strategic asset allocation, manager selection, portfolio construction, and ongoing risk management designed to preserve and grow capital across generations. Through a disciplined, fiduciary approach and access to global investment opportunities, Forthlane Partners helps clients navigate complex markets while aligning investment strategies with their long-term objectives.

SOURCE Forthlane Partners Ltd.

Media contact: Martha Simmons, [email protected]