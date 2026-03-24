Fortegra Selects Duck Creek Reinsurance and Clarity to Support Strategic Growth

Duck Creek insurance solutions to help enhance efficiency, improve portfolio transparency, accelerate closing cycles, and support global expansion

BOSTON, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today announced that Fortegra, a global specialty insurer serving niche markets, has selected Duck Creek Reinsurance and Duck Creek Clarity as part of its finance transformation initiative. The implementation will modernize Fortegra's financial systems and support continued growth across products, geographies, and distribution models.

Guided by its vision to be the underwriter of choice for businesses and individuals seeking reliable specialty insurance solutions, the company continues to invest in innovation, strong partnerships, and scalable capabilities.

As Fortegra accelerates its profitable growth strategy, reinsurance has become a critical capability for managing scale and portfolio complexity. The company formed a dedicated reinsurance accounting team and selected Duck Creek Reinsurance to strengthen risk management and streamline financial and operational processes. Duck Creek Clarity will deliver greater transparency across reinsurance activities, improving reporting accuracy and enabling data-driven decision-making as Fortegra's footprint expands.

"This implementation represents an important milestone in our finance transformation journey," said Ed Peña, Chief Financial Officer at Fortegra. "By strengthening data quality and analytics, we will gain clearer insight into performance drivers, evaluate reinsurance usage, and accelerate financial close cycles. Duck Creek stood out for the strength of its Reinsurance capabilities and the experience of its team. This transformation supports our commitment to operational excellence while directly contributing to improved bottom-line results and risk management."

By selecting Duck Creek Reinsurance and Duck Creek Clarity, Fortegra expects to:

Modernize financial systems to support operational scale

Improve transparency across its reinsurance portfolio

Reduce manual effort through increased automation and faster closing cycles

Strengthen integration across core functions and data sources

Support expansion across lines of business and regions

"Fortegra's focus on people first and thoughtful expansion makes it exciting to support their reinsurance journey," said Chris McCloskey, Chief Operating Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. "Duck Creek Reinsurance and Clarity will help improve operational efficiency, uncover new insights, and position Fortegra to manage risk with confidence as the organization continues to broaden its global reach."

About Fortegra

For more than 45 years, Fortegra, via its subsidiaries, has underwritten risk management solutions that help people and businesses succeed in the face of uncertainty. As a multinational specialty insurer whose insurance subsidiaries have an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and an A.M. Best Financial Size Category of 'X', we offer a diverse set of admitted and excess and surplus lines insurance products and warranty solutions. For more information: www.fortegra.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates.

Media Contacts:

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SOURCE Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.