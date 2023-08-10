TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Forstrong Global Asset Management Inc. ("Forstrong") is pleased to announce the introduction and launch of their suite of actively managed and internationally-focused exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). These four new ETFs have closed their initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today when the market opens this morning:

Forstrong Global Ex-North America Equity ETF – ETF Class (TSX: FINE) This ETF aims to achieve long-term capital growth by primarily investing, directly or indirectly, in a diversified mix of global ex-North America equity securities. This ETF uses a top-down equity strategy to identify changes in country fundamentals, politics or regulations, currency trends, investor settlements or a combination of these factors, and is designed to complement traditional bottom-up North America focused portfolios.

Forstrong Emerging Markets Equity ETF – ETF Class (TSX: FEME) This ETF aims to achieve long-term capital growth by primarily investing, directly or indirectly, in a diversified mix of emerging markets equity securities. This ETF uses a targeted approach to identifying emerging countries with an attractive combination of demographics, policy, earnings trends and political stability.

Forstrong Global Income ETF – ETF Class (TSX: FINC) This ETF aims to generate modest capital appreciation by primarily investing, directly or indirectly, in a diversified mix of Canadian and global securities. This ETF is intended for investors seeking to grow their capital over the long-term with an emphasis on receiving income, while providing better diversification characteristics than portfolios that are focused exclusively on North America.

Forstrong Global Growth ETF – ETF Class (TSX: FGRW) This ETF aims to achieve long-term capital growth and modest income by primarily investing, directly or indirectly, in a diversified mix of Canadian and global securities. This ETF is intended for investors seeking to grow their capital over the long-term while receiving modest income and providing them access to growing regions of the world.

These ETFs have been designed to take advantage of Forstrong's distinct macro views and will invest using the same strategies that have been used in connection with the firm's institutional and high net-worth clients to help them manage risk and returns. "We have launched these new ETFs to provide Canadian investors with greater access to the higher income and growth opportunities available around the globe. We believe that active management will be crucial to capture the pockets of opportunities within countries, sectors and themes." said Tyler Mordy, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Forstrong.

About Forstrong Global Asset Management Inc.

Founded in 2001, Forstrong is a trusted global macro investment manager with specialized international expertise. Our active macro investment process is used by the firm's clients to meet the challenges of today's new economic and geopolitical realities. Forstrong is an independently owned firm with offices in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Kelowna.

