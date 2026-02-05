Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper's new book HERE FOR CANADA to be published by Signal in November 2026

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - From former Prime Minister and bestselling author the Rt. Honourable Stephen Harper, comes his highly anticipated memoirs, Here for Canada, to be published on November 3, 2026. Offering a unique first-hand account of the major events, decisions, triumphs, and tragedies that defined Mr. Harper's time in power, as well as the story of his path to Prime Minister, Here for Canada stands as a testament to both his significant legacy as Prime Minister, and Canada's forward potential.

Here for Canada will be published by Signal, an imprint of McClelland & Stewart, a division of Penguin Random House Canada.

Says Stephen Harper, "I had the honour to lead our great country through a period of unprecedented challenge and change. Here for Canada is a chronicle of my journey in public life, including nearly ten years as Prime Minister -- the policies we advanced, the issues we faced, and the reasons behind the decisions we took. As Canada faces a new era of disruption, I hope this experience and perspective can aid the next generation of leaders striving to build and protect the best country in the world."

Doug Pepper, Publisher Signal adds, "It's an honour for Signal to be publishing Stephen Harper's Here For Canada, an extraordinary account of the life and times of one of Canada's most transformational and effective prime ministers. Written onto every page of his memoirs is Mr. Harper's love for Canada, his devotion to and respect for the highest office in the land, and his forthrightness in describing what he did and saw through an incredible period in our country's history."

World rights to the book were acquired by Signal from Michael Levine at Westwood Creative Artists.

Spanning a near ten-year journey in government, Mr. Harper's account takes us behind the scenes of Canada's deft handling of the 2008 global financial collapse, his oversight of the country's military engagement in Afghanistan, his passionate defence of Canada's Northern sovereignty, and his historic accomplishments in growing Canada's trading relationships. Perhaps the most striking element of these captivating memoirs is how relevant Mr. Harper's foreign policies are to today's geopolitical landscape, and how prescient his government was on China, Russia, Ukraine, India, the Middle East, global energy markets, foreign trade and, of course, Canada's relationship with the United States.

Here for Canada also recounts the Harper government's relentless work to toughen criminal justice laws to protect communities, rebuild the country's military, speak with an influential voice abroad, while celebrating Canada's proud identity and history at home. A trained economist determined to put Canada on the path to long-term prosperity, Mr. Harper's account of restoring a balanced budget in 2015, cutting taxes to boost competitiveness, and enabling development of natural resources is particularly relevant today.

These memoirs are an insider account of what it is like to be Prime Minister; how and why decisions are made and at what cost. But they also examine our national identity and what is necessary to sustain it. Here for Canada charts a remarkable political journey and a defining and tumultuous time in our country's history.

The Right Honourable Stephen J. Harper was Canada's 22nd Prime Minister, serving for nearly a decade from February 6, 2006, to November 4, 2015. He is the author of three books: A Great Game (2013), Right Here, Right Now (2018), and The Flags of Canada (2025). Born in Toronto, he now resides outside of Calgary with his wife, Laureen.

About Signal

Established in 2011, Signal is dedicated to the power of ideas and original thinking. Covering a broad range of topics, including politics, religion, culture, history, business, and the environment, Signal publishes Canadian and international authors with the intention of sparking debate and furthering the collective understanding about Canada and the world. Signal aims to publish creative, daring, and intellectually significant works of non-fiction to raise awareness of the most important issues of the day.

Here for Canada: Memoirs of the 22nd Prime Minister

Stephen Harper

Signal

Publication date: November 3, 2026

Hardcover: CAN$45.00 / US$33.00

ISBN: 9780771004049

E-book: CAN$18.99 / US$17.99

ISBN: 9780771004056

Audiobook: CAN$45.00 / US$36.00

ISBN: 9780771004070

