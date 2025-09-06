CELEBRATING THE LIFE AND WRITING OF KEN DRYDEN

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Ken Dryden, a cherished member of the McClelland & Stewart publishing family, the Canadian literary community, and a celebrated figure in the world of sports and literature, who died yesterday at the age of 78. Ken Dryden's remarkable journey from the ice rinks of the NHL to the hallowed halls of Penguin Random House Canada has left an indelible mark on both the sporting and cultural landscapes.

Ken Dryden © Sergey Smirnov (CNW Group/McClelland and Stewart)

Ken Dryden first captured the hearts of Canadians as a legendary goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens, where his skill and dedication led the team to six Stanley Cup victories. His contributions to the sport were recognized with his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, solidifying his status as one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history.

Beyond his athletic prowess, Dryden was a gifted writer and thinker. His transition from sports to literature was seamless, as exemplified in his seminal work, The Game. Over the course of thirty-five years, Dryden published six bestselling books with McClelland & Stewart, including Home Game: Hockey and Life in Canada (co-authored with Roy MacGregor), offering readers perspective on the game and all its incarnations. Within the pages of his books, whether reflecting on the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series in The Series or exploring head injuries and the intersection of science and sport in Game Change, Dryden's ability to articulate the nuances of the game and the human experience behind it resonated deeply with readers, earning him critical acclaim and a devoted following.

Ken Dryden's literary contributions extended beyond the realm of sports. His thoughtful explorations of Canadian identity, politics, and social issues showcased his versatility and depth as a writer. Works such as Home Game and Becoming Canada reflect his commitment to understanding and shaping the national conversation, making him a vital voice in Canadian literature.

Reflecting on a decades-long working relationship, Scott Sellers, Associate Publisher, Vice President, Penguin Random House Canada says, "Ken was so curious about people and the world around him. And that curiosity brought with it compassion and integrity on the page. His passing is an enormous loss, but we are so fortunate that he has left us with a body of work that will be embraced by Canadian readers for years to come."

As public a figure as Dryden was, there was a side to him that remained out of sight to fans and readers: "In ways highly visible and behind the scenes, Ken Dryden was a fierce advocate for Canadian literature and a champion of books and publishing in our country. We are deeply grateful to have had such a committed partner in Ken Dryden, both on and off the page," adds Kristin Cochrane, Penguin Random House Canada's Chief Executive Officer.

As we celebrate Ken Dryden's life, we remember him not only as a sports icon but as a cultural luminary whose words and ideas have enriched our understanding of the world. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes, writers, and thinkers. McClelland & Stewart and Penguin Random House Canada are honoured to have been a part of Ken Dryden's literary journey. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, readers, and all those who were touched by his extraordinary life and work.

