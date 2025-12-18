Forests Canada and Ontario's Conservation Authorities partner to plant 25 million trees

From seed to survival to sustainability, national charity Forests Canada has proudly built the infrastructure and network needed to conserve, restore, and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities today and for generations to come.

Conservation Ontario represents Ontario's 36 Conservation Authorities, which are local watershed management agencies, mandated to ensure the conservation, restoration and responsible management of Ontario's water, land and natural habitats through programs that balance human, environmental and economic needs.

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Since national charity Forests Canada began planting trees in 2004, it has supported the planting of over 50 million – and 25 million of those trees were planted by Conservation Authorities across Ontario.

Forests Canada CEO Jess Kaknevicius (second from right) is joined by Conservation Ontario General Manager Angela Coleman (right) and the team from Rideau Valley Conservation Authority at Ferguson Tree Nursery in Kemptville, Ontario on September 17, 2025, to celebrate Forests Canada reaching its 50 million tree milestone. (CNW Group/Forests Canada)

"Ontario's Conservation Authorities have been important partners to Forests Canada and have such incredible knowledge of the local communities and landscapes that they serve," Jess Kaknevicius, Chief Executive Officer, Forests Canada, says. "Those 25 million trees represent a huge investment in Ontario's natural infrastructure – they will help provide erosion control and water quality improvements and help reduce flooding for years to come."

Almost all of Ontario's 36 Conservation Authorities contributed to the 25,279,828 trees planted as of this year's plantings – from the smallest to the largest, every Conservation Authority in Ontario provides important, local-level support to landowners. In particular, the most prolific planting partners with Forests Canada since 2004 have been Rideau Valley Conservation Authority (2.99 million trees), Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority (2.81 million trees), Grey Sauble Conservation Authority (2.37 million trees), Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (2.16 million trees), and Grand River Conservation Authority (1.87 million trees).

"Conservation Authorities like ours are dedicated to protecting people and property from natural hazards like flooding and erosion, while conserving the wetlands, forests and natural areas that reduce their impacts," Dan Cooper, Director, Conservation Lands and Stewardship, Rideau Valley Conservation Authority, says. "Planting trees is one way that we can protect and enhance the communities we serve, and we are incredibly proud to have planted almost 3 million trees with Forests Canada."

"Having worked with Conservation Authorities, and now with Conservation Ontario for over 25 years, I am consistently impressed by our ability to deliver watershed improvement projects, like tree planting, at the local level across Ontario," Angela Coleman, General Manager, Conservation Ontario, says. "Trust and local relationships are at the heart of what Conservation Authorities do and I am touched and honoured at the amount of support property owners and organizations like Forests Canada have shown us over the years. The message from our partners is clear: we value what you do and want to make sure you can keep on doing it."

Conservation Authorities are legislated under the Conservation Authorities Act, 1946. To learn more about Forests Canada's tree planting initiatives, please visit www.ForestsCanada.ca/planttrees.

About Forests Canada

Forests Canada is a national charity working to conserve, restore, and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities. With interactive education programs inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards, and high-quality forest recovery efforts supporting local jobs and economies, we have proudly built the infrastructure and network needed to help ensure the greatest possible outcomes for Canada's forests from coast to coast to coast.

Learn how you can get involved today. Visit www.ForestsCanada.ca or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, or LinkedIn to find out more.

SOURCE Forests Canada

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Matthew Brown, Communications Manager, Forests Canada, Cell: 519-471-4751, E-mail: [email protected]