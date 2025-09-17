Record-breaking planting season helps Forests Canada reach 50 million tree milestone

From seed to survival to sustainability, national charity Forests Canada has proudly built the infrastructure and network needed to conserve, restore, and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities today and for generations to come.

BARRIE, ON, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - After supporting the planting of approximately 4 million trees across Canada in 2025 – a record for the organization – national charity Forests Canada has reached the 50 million tree milestone since it began planting trees in 2004.

Current Forests Canada CEO Jess Kaknevicius (left) and former Forests Canada CEO Rob Keen (now Executive Director, Canadian Tree Nursery Association) plant a tree at Ferguson Tree Nursery in Kemptville, Ontario on September 17, 2025 to celebrate Forests Canada reaching their 50 million tree milestone. (CNW Group/Forests Canada)

"We are incredibly proud to have supported the planting of 50 million trees, but I think the thing that's most worthy of celebration is the collective impact of all those new and restored forests both economically and environmentally," Jess Kaknevicius, Chief Executive Officer, Forests Canada, says. "From the collection of seed and growth of seedlings right through to tree planting and the maintenance needed to ensure they thrive, forests are a key source of economic prosperity across Canada – and that's before we even think of all the good that 50 million trees will do for water, air, soil, and wildlife throughout their lives."

Forests Canada supported the planting of approximately 3.9 million trees this spring and has hundreds of thousands more set to be planted during the fall planting season to bring the yearly total to over 4 million – smashing the organization's previous record of 2.7 million trees from 2024.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside and be a part of such an incredible group of individuals and organizations to achieve the milestone of planting 50 million trees by 2025," Rob Keen, former Chief Executive Officer of Forests Canada and current Executive Director, Canadian Tree Nursery Association, says. "Through outstanding collaboration and the passion, expertise and support of so many, we have collectively established a program that will benefit generations to come. I'm very proud to have been a part of this success."

Getting past the four million mark in 2025 and achieving this 50 million tree milestone is proof that the quality infrastructure and unique forest recovery system built by Forests Canada over the years is not only dependable, but necessary.

"50 million trees on over 10,400 project sites in collaboration with thousands of property owners and managers is an important part of our history but our work is not done," Kaknevicius says. "Faced with increasing wildfires, biodiversity loss and extreme weather events, it's more important than ever to continue with the movement we started. Our forests do so much for us – we need to keep working hard for them."

Forests Canada would not have been able to reach their 50 million tree milestone without the expertise and dedication of its 100+ partners from coast to coast to coast, including planting partners, seed collectors, nurseries, field advisors, forestry specialists, as well as conservation and community partners.

"On behalf of Conservation Authorities across Ontario, Conservation Ontario is delighted to join in Forests Canada's celebration in meeting the 50 million tree milestone," Angela Coleman, Chief Administrative Officer / General Manager, Conservation Ontario, says. "Planting trees is essential to ensure vibrant and healthy watersheds that support healthy communities. I have seen firsthand the vital importance of our working partnership with Forests Canada and how Conservation Authorities deliver for the environment and the economy."

The collaboration necessary to plant 50 million trees extends beyond just trustworthy planting partners to a vast collection of supporters who make the funding of these planting projects possible.

"This achievement would not have been possible without the support of countless individuals and organizations, including donors, corporate partners, First Nations communities, municipalities, and both provincial and federal levels of government – including the Government of Canada's 2 Billion Trees program," Kaknevicius says. "On behalf of everyone at Forests Canada, thank you to everyone who made this possible. Together, we are growing something truly beautiful."

To be part of Forests Canada's vision for diverse, resilient, thriving forests today and for future generations, please visit www.ForestsCanada.ca.

About Forests Canada

Forests Canada is a national charity working to conserve, restore, and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities. With interactive education programs inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards, and high-quality forest recovery efforts supporting local jobs and economies, we have proudly built the infrastructure and network needed to help ensure the greatest possible outcomes for Canada's forests from coast to coast to coast.

Learn how you can get involved today. Visit www.ForestsCanada.ca or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, or LinkedIn to find out more.

SOURCE Forests Canada

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Matthew Brown, Communications Manager, Forests Canada, Cell: 519-471-4751, E-mail: [email protected]