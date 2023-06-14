Forest fires - PARTIAL LIFTING OF THE PROHIBITION ON THE ACCESS TO FORESTS IN LANDS IN THE DOMAIN OF THE STATE AND FOREST ROAD CLOSURES

QUÉBEC, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ -The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) has decided to continue its partial lift on the prohibition on the access to forests in lands in the domain of the State and road closures announced on June 12, 2023, for reasons of public interest. This decision was made in conjunction with the ministère de la Sécurité publique (MSP) and the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) due, in particular, to the evolution of weather conditions and the SOPFEU's response to fires.

This amendment takes effect on June 14, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.

Map of the affected territories (CNW Group/Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts)

Here is the map of the affected territory (in French only). The prohibition on forest access on lands in the domain of the State and the closure of forest roads now apply to specific areas of the Saguenay−Lac-Saint-Jean, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Nord-du-Québec, Côte-Nord and Mauricie regions.

The six specific areas are as follows:

Area 1 (NORD-DU-QUÉBEC):

Bounded by the following cardinal points:

76° 09' 00"" W 49° 16' 00"" N

77° 09' 00"" W 49° 12' 00"" N

77° 14' 00"" W 49° 41' 00"" N

76° 14' 00"" W 49° 45' 00"" N

Area 2 (ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE and NORD-DU-QUÉBEC):

Bounded by the following cardinal points:

77° 09' 00"" W 49° 12' 00"" N

75° 56' 30"" W 49° 17' 00"" N

75° 48' 00"" W 48° 21' 00"" N

76° 59' 00"" W 48° 17' 00"" N

Area 3 (MAURICIE and NORD-DU-QUÉBEC):

Bounded by the following cardinal points:

75° 56' 30"" W 49° 17' 00"" N

74° 34' 00"" W 49° 22' 00"" N

74° 29' 00"" W 48° 40' 00"" N

75° 51' 00"" W 48° 36' 00"" N

Area 4 (NORD-DU-QUÉBEC):

Bounded by the following cardinal points:

75° 40' 00"" W 50° 39' 30"" N

74° 03' 00"" W 50° 45' 00"" N

74° 00' 00"" W 50° 07' 00"" N

75° 35' 00"" W 51° 01' 30"" N

Area 5 (NORD-DU-QUÉBEC and SAGUENAY−LAC-SAINT-JEAN):

Bounded by the following cardinal points:

73° 45' 00"" W 50° 14' 00"" N

73° 15' 00"" W 50° 15' 00"" N

73° 14' 00"" W 49° 53' 00"" N

73° 43' 00"" W 49° 52' 00 "" N

Area 6 (CÔTE-NORD):

Bounded by the following cardinal points:

68° 56' 00"" W 49° 47' 00"" N

68° 25' 00"" W 49° 47' 30"" N

68° 25' 00"" W 49° 28' 00"" N

68° 56' 00"" W 49° 28' 00"" N

The Department would like to remind the public that, at a time when major fires are raging in certain areas of Québec, greater caution must be taken. The collaboration of all forest users is essential to protecting our forests and ensuring public safety.

