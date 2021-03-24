Foran Mining Announces Appointment of Dr. Jean Rogers to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Foran Mining Corporation (TSXV: FOM) ("Foran" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean Rogers, PhD, PE, to its board of directors as Non-Executive Director. Dr. Rogers brings a wealth of experience to the board with almost 20 years of experience at the forefront of the development of ESG ("Environment, Social and Governance") standards and principles.

Dr. Rogers is the founder and former CEO of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB"), an independent non-profit, organisation that develops sustainability accounting standards and sector-specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for sustainability. Under Dr. Rogers' leadership (2010-2018), SASB become the gold standard for disclosure of ESG risks recognized by long-term institutional investors globally and developed sustainability accounting standards for 79 industries with the involvement of 3,000 stakeholders. Dr. Rogers is also a strategic advisor to the 'Long Term Stock Exchange' and was named by Barron's as one of the Top 20 Influencers of Sustainable Investing in 2018.

Dr. Jean Rogers, Non-Executive Director of Foran commented:

"With the acceleration of the inevitable clean energy transition, investors are realizing that sustainable mining is central to the viability of a decarbonized future. Our earth's mineral resources such as copper and zinc are critical elements of the electrification of our economy. I am very much looking forward to working with the leadership team at Foran to build a resilient company that exemplifies sustainable operating practices for the mining industry, rises to the clean technology challenge, and maximizes value for shareholders, stakeholders, and society."

Dan Myerson, Executive Chairman of Foran commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Rogers to the board. She is a true pioneer in the ESG advisory space having been an inspirational leader in sustainable development for nearly 20 years, focused on integrating ESG standards into the capital markets. As we develop a blueprint for the future of responsible mining with robust ESG principles at its heart, having the right team in place to achieve our vision is crucial.

Dr. Rogers' extensive, hands-on experience measuring and managing environmental impacts, developing carbon neutral plans for cities and companies, and evaluating ESG risks and opportunities will be invaluable as we create a clean tech sustainable paradigm for the mining industry. With ESG rightfully becoming an urgent focus for investors, government and the public, Dr. Rogers' deep and granular understanding of ESG implementation in a diverse range of industries will be instrumental in achieving our long-term vision and creating real value for our shareholders and the communities in which we operate for generations to come."

Prior to founding SASB, Dr. Rogers worked for more than a decade in sustainable development for Arup, a global engineering consultancy, and for Deloitte in management consulting. She is a registered professional engineer in the State of California. Dr. Rogers holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in civil and environmental engineering, and she is a former Loeb Fellow at Harvard University. Dr. Rogers is a recipient of INSEAD's Society for Progress Medal, an advisor to INSEAD's Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society, and a visiting fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School where she works with social entrepreneurs.

In conjunction with Dr. Roger's appointment, and in accordance with its Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan, the Company has granted a total of 200,000 incentive stock options which are exercisable into common shares of Foran at an exercise price of $1.05 per share, subject to certain vesting requirements and with an expiry of March 24, 2026.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a copper-zinc-gold-silver exploration and development company, and we are committed to supporting a greener future, empowering communities and creating circular economies which create value for all our stakeholders, while also safeguarding the environment.

Foran Mining is building the first mine in Canada to be carbon neutral from day one. We are in the feasibility stage of development for our flagship McIlvenna Bay project in eastern Saskatchewan.

McIlvenna Bay is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich VMS deposit intended to be the center of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. McIlvenna Bay sits just 65km from Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VMS deposit in the region. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the PFS on the McIlvenna Bay Deposit on SEDAR on April 28, 2020. Foran's copper-zinc VMS Bigstone Deposit is expected to serve as additional feed for the mill at McIlvenna Bay. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bigstone Deposit's first resource estimate on January 21, 2021.

Foran trades on the TSX.V under the symbol "FOM".

For further information: please contact Foran Mining Corporation: Dan Myerson, Executive Chairman, 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 1T2, Email: [email protected]

