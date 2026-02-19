McIlvenna Bay Entering Commissioning Phase as Construction Nears Completion

Key Achievements as at January 31, 2026 (unless otherwise stated):

Safety continues to be a core focus for the Company, with zero lost time injuries in January and year-to-date lost time incident frequency rate at site and total recordable incident frequency rate of 0 and 3.2, respectively.

Project construction reached approximately 88% at month end and remains on schedule for commercial production mid-2026.

Pre-commissioning activities progressed well through the month of January, and wet commissioning commenced on February 14, 2026.

Tracking ahead of schedule on the 110kV main transmission line delivery, expected to be energized in mid-March, approximately two weeks ahead of schedule.

Added approximately 38,700 tonnes to the surface ore stockpile in January, bringing the total to approximately 236,000 tonnes at month end.

The first production stope blast occurred in January, a major operational readiness milestone. Underground drilled and blasted inventory stood at approximately 215,000 tonnes at the end of January, with approximately 2 million tonnes of ore established within the planned mine sequence, supporting a disciplined transition to production.

Underground development advanced approximately 541 metres ("m") in January, including approximately 65m in the priority decline heading.

Key surface construction completion milestones include the finalization of the tailings storage facility, primary crusher, ore bin and conveyor, process plant secondary steel, liquid natural gas ("LNG") piping, thickeners, HVAC, and enclosing of the compressor building.

Mechanical commissioning activities completed on key infrastructure including the primary crusher, grinding electrical room, semi-autogenous griding ("SAG") and ball mills, key mechanical components within the flotation and process water circuits, and commissioning and turnover of the emergency diesel generators.

Permanent ground support for the fresh air raise was completed in January, marking major development progress.

Total contractor and employee workforce was approximately 826 people on site at month-end. As peak construction activities pass, it is anticipated that the workforce will gradually reduce towards steady-state production level requirements.

Dan Myerson, Executive Chairman and CEO of Foran, commented "McIlvenna Bay is in its final stages of construction, now 88% complete with wet commissioning already underway. This is where years of disciplined execution translate into production – systems are coming online, operational readiness is our focus, and we expect first concentrate shortly. As we transition from developer to producer, we are establishing a long-life, low-cost operation that will underpin Foran's growth for decades. I want to thank our employees, contractors and partners for their continued commitment as we work toward delivering Canada's next copper, zinc, gold and silver operation."

Construction Progress Summary

Description Progress to Date (as of January 31, 2026, unless otherwise stated) Health & Safety Site wide lost time incident frequency rate ("LTIFR") year-to-date of 0 and a total recordable incident frequency rate ("TRIFR") year-to-date of 3.2 after over 250,500 total person-hours worked year-to-date. Construction Progress & Schedule Overall project construction progress stood at approximately 88%.

Commercial production remains in line with previous guidance, anticipated by mid-2026.

The project is proceeding within the capital estimate disclosed in the May 13, 2025 press release.

Transmission line structure erection and helicopter stringing is now complete with clamping and jumper installations sitting at approximately 87%, with grounding activities reported at approximately 78% complete. Energization date now expected in mid-March, two weeks ahead of schedule. Surface Construction (Plant) Completed control room at the process plant.

Completed structural steel installation.

Completed process plant secondary steel.

Completed installation process plant LNG piping.

Completed primary crusher, ore bin and conveyor structure and belting system.

Continued surface construction progress in key areas such as the paste plant mechanical/piping/electrical installations, thickener tank installations, reagents storage and dispensing equipment and main electrical substation.

Completed tailings storage facility construction.

Completed enclosure of the compressor building. Commissioning Activities Completed mechanical commissioning of key infrastructure such as primary crusher, grinding electrical room, SAG and ball mills, key mechanical components within the flotation and process water circuits, and commissioning and turnover of the emergency diesel generators. Underground Development Commissioned second longhole drill.

The first paste backfill surface borehole has been drilled and cased.

Development included approximately 541m of lateral advance, with approximately 65m of decline development, with the decline now extending approximately 34m from the 270m level.

Final ground support for the fresh air raise was completed on January 4, 2026 and fresh air fan, heater, and supporting ductwork was installed and commissioned.

First production stope blast completed on January 7, 2026.

Battery charging bays on the 150m and 110m levels were commissioned.

In the upper mining block, approximately 2 million tonnes of ore planned for extraction through stoping methods have been developed and will be prepared for production in alignment with the established mine sequencing schedule.

Underground drilled and blasted inventory stood at approximately 215,000 tonnes at the end of January.

Added approximately 38,700 tonnes to the surface ore stockpile in January, bringing the total to approximately 236,000 tonnes at month end. Human Resources Total contractor and employee workforce was approximately 826 people on site at month-end. As peak construction activities have passed, it is anticipated that the workforce will gradually reduce towards steady-state production level requirements.

Corporate Update

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company opportunistically executed on its C$50 million at-the-market equity facility (the "ATM Facility"), made pursuant to a prospectus supplement announced on July 29, 2025. The Company fully utilized the ATM Facility over the quarter. The ATM Facility proceeds are expected to strengthen the Company's working capital and liquidity position over the ramp-up to commercial production.

Further and subsequent to December 31, 2025, after meeting certain conditions in accordance with the Company's Amended Credit Agreement dated October 1, 2024, as amended, with Sprott Private Resource Lending III (Collector-1), LP, as lender, approximately C$262 million was released from the company's debt proceeds accounts ("DPAs") to unrestricted cash. The release of restricted cash from the DPAs will be used to fund the remaining construction costs at McIlvenna Bay and for general corporate purposes.

The Company intends to file its financial statements and MD&A for the year-ended December 31, 2025 on or about March 19, 2026.

Transaction Update

The Company and Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado") continue to work diligently to advance transaction documentation and related materials pertaining to the arrangement agreement announced on February 2, 2026, whereby Eldorado will acquire all of the issued and outstanding voting and non-voting common shares of Foran by way of a court approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). Shareholder meetings for both companies are now scheduled for April 7, 2026 and the Transaction closing continues to be planned for early Q2 2026. The companies expect the joint circular and meeting materials will be made available under Eldorado's SEDAR+ profile and on EDGAR and Foran's SEDAR+ profile in mid-March 2026.

Qualified Person

Mr. Samuele Renelli, P. Eng., Vice President, Technical Services for Foran, is the Qualified Person for all technical information in this news release and has reviewed, verified and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a near-term critical minerals producer, committed to supporting a greener future and empowering communities while creating value for our stakeholders. The McIlvenna Bay project is located within the documented traditional territory of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, comprises the infrastructure and works related to development and advanced exploration activities of the Company, and hosts the McIlvenna Bay Deposit and Tesla Zone.

The McIlvenna Bay Deposit is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich deposit intended to be the centre of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. The McIlvenna Bay Property sits just 65 km West of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225 km.

The Company filed its NI 43-101 compliant 2025 Technical Report on the McIlvenna Bay Project, Saskatchewan, Canada (the "2025 Technical Report") on March 12, 2025, with an effective date and report date of March 12, 2025, outlining a mineral resource in respect of the McIlvenna Bay Deposit estimated at 38.6 Mt grading 2.02% CuEq in the Indicated category and an additional 4.5 Mt grading 1.71% CuEq in the Inferred category. Investors are encouraged to consult the full text of the 2025 Technical Report which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile. The Company's head office is located at 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 1T2. Common Shares of the Company are listed for trading on the TSX under the symbol "FOM" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FMCXF".

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & MEDIA ENQUIRIES: Foran: Jonathan French, CFA, VP, Capital Markets & External Affairs