Foraco International Awarded 3-Year Drilling Contract at Glencore's Lomas Bayas Mine in Chile

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Foraco International SA ("Foraco" or the "Company") (TSX: FAR), a leading global provider of drilling services, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a three-year contract estimated at US34.0m for Glencore to provide comprehensive drilling services at its operations in Chile.

This contract is for mine development and resource definition drilling as part of Lomas Bayas' development program and regional and near-mine exploration initiatives aimed at expanding and delineating new resources. Foraco will mobilize a minimum of 4 rigs to support a wide range of drilling activities, including reverse circulation and core drilling, strengthening Foraco's footprint in the region.

Mobilization activities are already underway, and drilling operations are scheduled to commence in the coming weeks. Foraco has operated in Chile for over 25 years and is recognized for its expertise in providing versatile drilling solutions to major mining clients across the region.

"We are extremely proud to have been awarded this significant contract with Glencore," said Tim Bremner, CEO of Foraco International. "This win underscores the enduring relationship and mutual trust we have built with Glencore over many years. It highlights the strategic importance of Chile within our global operations and reflects our commitment to delivering safe, efficient, and innovative drilling solutions for our valued clients. Foraco's tendered and bidding pipeline continues to build, reflecting well-capitalized producers and developers that aspire to expand drilling programs, with copper and gold prices near all-time highs."

About Foraco International SA

Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable service offering in mining and water projects. Supported by its founding values of integrity, innovation and involvement, Foraco has grown into the third largest global drilling enterprise with a presence in 17 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco, visit www.foraco.com.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

This document may contain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements and information include estimates, forecasts, information and statements as to Management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the future financial or operating performance of the Company and capital and operating expenditures. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "plans", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "budget", and "scheduled" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 2, 2025, which is filed with Canadian regulators on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All written and oral forward-looking statements and information attributable to Foraco or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information, please contact: Fabien Sevestre ([email protected]), Tel: (705) 495-6363