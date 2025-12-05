Foraco International Secures Over US$60 Million in Long-Term Drilling Contracts with Tier-One Gold Producers in the Southwestern United States

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Foraco International SA ("Foraco" or the "Company") (TSX: FAR), a leading global provider of mineral drilling services, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded two long-term drilling contracts with Tier-One gold mining customers in the United States, with a combined value exceeding US$60 million.

The contracts encompass a broad scope of mine development and resource-definition drilling, including surface coring, deep directional drilling, and reverse circulation services. The programs will be executed across several projects in the state of Nevada, one of the world's most prolific and technically challenging gold-mining jurisdictions.

Operations have already commenced and will continue to ramp up through the first quarter of 2026. Up to 10 drill rigs will be mobilized to deliver the contracted work.

"These awards represent a major milestone for Foraco and are fully aligned with our strategy to expand our presence with Tier-One gold miners and strengthen our position in the U.S. market," said Tim Bremner, CEO of Foraco International. "Nevada's geology poses unique technical challenges, and our ability to meet those challenges draws directly on Foraco's global expertise. This is another strong example of how we differentiate our services through technical excellence and operational reliability."

Foraco continues to focus on securing long-term partnerships with well-capitalized producers and developers as the mining industry accelerates investment in exploration and development drilling.

About Foraco International SA

Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable suite of drilling solutions to the mining and water industries. Guided by its founding values of integrity, innovation, and involvement, Foraco has grown into the third-largest drilling provider worldwide, operating in 17 countries across five continents.

