For the Second Consecutive Year, Equium Group Ranks on the 2019 Growth 500, the Definitive Ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies

Equium Group made the 2019 Growth 500 list with five-year revenue growth of 414%. "The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today," says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country."

About Equium Group

Founded in Calgary in 2011, Equium Group is a fully integrated real estate organization specializing in commercial and residential real estate services. Equium Group's scope of services include: property and condominium management, brokerage sales and leasing, property investment, development and project management. Equium Group's current portfolio under management is valued in excess of 1 billion dollars. The organization employs a full-time staff of 25 real estate professionals focusing on best management practices with emphasis on environmental stewardship within the built environment.

About the Growth 500

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country's most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

For further information: Media contact: Nawaz Damji, Managing Director, ndamji@equium.ca, 1-844-818-4104.