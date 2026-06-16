FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, KELSEYS SERVES UP $0.99 FRESH WINGS AFTER 8 PM

The boldest move in Kelseys history just landed - and it's perfectly timed for your biggest summer yet

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Starting tonight, Kelseys Original Roadhouse is doing something it has never done in its history. For the first time at participating locations, Canadians can get Kelseys fresh, never-frozen wings for just $0.99 each - every single day after 8PM for a limited time across Ontario. This is Kelseys' open invitation to every Canadian: come taste the difference fresh makes.

Since 1978, Kelseys has been the go-to spot for legendary wings. Fresh, never-frozen, and hand-crafted in-house - it's a standard the brand commits to, and one most competitors can't match.

Fresh wings for $0.99 after 8 pm at Kelseys Original Roadhouse

"We take serious pride in our wings," said Shannon Lawler, Chief Operating Officer at Kelseys Original Roadhouse. "Fresh, never frozen - that's our commitment, and we think once guests try them, they'll never go back to frozen wings. At $0.99, there's never been a better time to find out what sets us apart. Why not come try them yourself?"

THE ULTIMATE SUMMER SPORTS EXPERIENCE

The timing is no accident. This summer, Canada takes the pitch in one of the most anticipated tournaments in Canadian history - and Kelseys will be THE place to catch all the sports action. Every match. Beer specials running all summer long. And now, $0.99 fresh wings fuelling the celebrations well into the night.

With locations expected to fill up fast on game nights, Kelseys is encouraging fans to arrive early, stay late, and make a night of it.

"We want to be the place Canadians remember watching Canada play," said Virginia Doiron, Head of Marketing at Kelseys Original Roadhouse. "Fresh wings, cold beer, and a patio full of people - that's what Kelseys does best. This summer is the perfect moment to remind people what we're made of."

THE DETAILS

When: After 8 PM daily, starting on June 16, 2026

After 8 PM daily, starting on June 16, 2026 Where: Participating Kelseys Original Roadhouse locations across Ontario

Participating Kelseys Original Roadhouse locations across Ontario Offer: Fresh, never-frozen $0.99 wings with a minimum 10 wing order; beverage purchase required

About Kelseys Original Roadhouse

Kelseys has been Canada's Original Roadhouse since 1978. Inspired by the uninhibited spirit of road tripping and the classic Roadhouse, the rules are different at Kelseys. It is where you go to eat what you want to eat, drink what you want to drink, and be who you want to be. Enjoy classics like our legendary spinach dip, fresh double-stacked burgers, two-handed sandwiches, and unforgettable chicken wings. Fuel your adventurous spirit that craves something a little different - a little more Original! Visit: www.kelseys.ca

About Recipe Restaurant Group

Recipe Restaurant Group is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. Home to leading casual dining, quick service, and fast casual brands, Recipe has more than 1,100 restaurants across Canada, with an international presence in the United States and the Middle East. Its portfolio includes Swiss Chalet, St-Hubert, Harvey's, Montana's, Olive Garden, New York Fries, Kelseys Original Roadhouse, East Side Mario's, Original Joe's, State & Main, Anejo, The Burger's Priest, The Landing Group, Elephant & Castle, Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar, The Pickle Barrel, and Blanco Cantina.

Recipe's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

SOURCE Kelseys Original Roadhouse