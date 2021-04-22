MONTREAL, April 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebec-based AMD Medicom Inc. ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of procedure and respiratory masks, announced that in honour of Earth Day, whose theme this year is "Restore Our Earth", they will plant 10,000 trees in Canada. To do so, Medicom will collaborate with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization whose mission is focused on global reforestation.

This initiative is part of a voluntary environmental offset program for the mask boxes used at the new Montreal manufacturing facility and is part of a long-term corporate sustainability commitment that the company has undertaken. The 10,000 trees will be planted over the next few months.

"Medicom is seriously committed to doing our part in terms of sustainable development. As a Canadian company that has been protecting the health of caregivers and their patients for over 30 years, we also want to contribute to protecting the health of our planet. No gesture is too small when it comes to preserving the environment. Today, we are taking a small step that will have a big impact. In the coming months and years, we will take more steps for the sake of future generations," commented Guillaume Laverdure, Chief Operating Officer at Medicom.

One Tree Planted is an environmental non-profit dedicated to global reforestation. In 2020 alone, they planted over 10 million trees in 28 countries, reforesting nearly 16,000 hectares of land.

"We are proud to partner with One Tree Planted to lead our voluntary sustainability initiative related to mask packaging produced in Montreal. This non-profit organization has proven itself over the past few years to be one of the most effective in terms of global reforestation. In addition, the wonderful thing about this initiative is that it also allows our employees to participate in the collective effort by contributing individually to reforestation," added John Tourlas, Medicom President, North America.

Planting trees is one of the best ways to combat the negative effects of climate change. Trees help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink and provide habitat for more than 80 percent of the world's terrestrial biodiversity. Trees also have a significant social impact by providing jobs for more than 1.6 billion people, empowering women in underdeveloped countries and supporting communities devastated by environmental damage. In addition, the trees planted through this initiative will contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Earlier this year, Medicom also contributed $18,000 to the Jewish National Fund's Climate Solutions Prize. This award is given to encourage and motivate the best and brightest researchers and/or non-profit organizations in Israel by providing them with funds to address the climate crisis.

About the Medicom Group

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Ocean Pacific and Hedy brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about Medicom and their comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com, follow us on Twitter @MedicomNA or visit pages on Facebook or LinkedIn.



About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to enable everyone to help protect the environment by planting trees. Its projects span the globe and are carried out in partnership with local communities and skilled experts to create an impact on nature, people and wildlife. Reforestation helps rebuild forests after fires and floods, creates jobs with social impact and restores biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping goals, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org.

