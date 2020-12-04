MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Foodtastic Inc. (www.foodtastic.ca) is pleased to announce that it continues its growth strategy with the acquisition of Les Rôtisseries Fusée (www.rotisseriesfusee.com) a leading rotisserie-style chicken chain with 21 restaurants in the province of Quebec.

Founded in 1966 on Fusey street by Laurent ''Pit'' Lavergne, a municipal councilor from Cap-de-la-Madeleine and a businessman known for his involvement in the community. Fusée expanded throughout the Mauricie region, in central Quebec, and established a strong footprint in Quebec City. Later, Mr. Lavergne proceeded to involve his sons in the business by giving them the opportunity to own a restaurant, today, many members of the family are still present and own several locations, and we welcome them into the Foodtastic family.

Mr. Roger Lavergne, a son of Laurent Lavergne, will continue his implication in the business and continue his excellent work in the community by remaining President of the Fusée Foundation. Mr. Roger Lavergne is also the President of the Shawinigan Cataractes in the QMJHL, of which Fusée will remain a corporate sponsor.

Peter Mammas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foodtastic, said, "Fusée has been a Quebec staple for almost 55 years and we're excited to welcome them into the Foodtastic family. We look forward to modernizing and expanding this strong brand in Québec, and introduce it to an expanded Canadian audience. This acquisition of a homegrown Québec business is consistent with our strategy of acquiring quality local brands with growth potential."

Chicken, a major part of Foodtastic

Les Rôtisseries Fusée will join current Foodtastic chicken brands, Rotisseries Au Coq and Rotisseries Benny. "This is an important part of our business, and we will continue to open 15 new rotisserie restaurants per year over the next 5 years." continued Mr. Mammas.

Acquisitions a major part of the Foodtastic growth plan

Foodtastic has acquired prominent brands over the last 20 months. ''We will continue to pursue our strategy by investing in acquiring new brands in the next couple of years, as well as supporting our existing network." concluded Mr. Mammas.

Foodtastic is the franchisor of multiple restaurant concepts including, Au Coq, La Belle et La Boeuf, Tommy Café, Monza, Carlos & Pepe's, Souvlaki Bar, Nickels, Rotisseries Benny, Chocolato, Big Rig, Bacaro, L'Gros Luxe, La Chambre, Gatto Matto. Foodtastic is a leader in the restaurant franchising business with over 110 restaurants and $200 million in annualized sales.

SOURCE Foodtastic

For further information: Peter Mammas, President & CEO - Foodtastic, Tel: 514.691.5050, 9245 Thimens, Pierrefonds, Québec, www.foodtastic.ca

