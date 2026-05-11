FoodHero expands into independent food retailers to help reduce unsold food waste

A Quebec company taking on food waste in neighbourhood grocery and food shops

MONTREAL, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - FoodHero is expanding its model to independent food retailers, marking a new phase in its growth and enabling it to better address food waste at the retail level, where a significant share of losses occur. Previously focused exclusively on large grocery chains, the platform is now available to neighbourhood food businesses across Canada, including independent grocers, bakeries, produce shops, cafés and restaurants, helping give a second life to surplus food and broadening its offering beyond traditional grocery.

Addressing food waste where it happens

Photo credit: FoodHero (CNW Group/FoodHero)

In Canada, nearly half of all food produced is never consumed. Yet about 40% of that waste is avoidable, representing an estimated $58 billion in annual losses1. A significant portion of this waste occurs at the retail level, where perfectly edible products are removed from shelves. At a time when grocery prices continue to rise, this disconnect highlights a broader inefficiency in the food system, where food is discarded while households are looking for ways to reduce their expenses.

For food retailers, these unsold items also represent a direct loss of revenue. By bringing independent businesses onto its platform, FoodHero offers a practical way to better manage surplus inventory while responding to growing consumer demand for more affordable options.

With this expansion, the platform now includes neighbourhood businesses, making it easier for consumers to access lower-priced food from local shops they already know and trust.

A pilot project offering early insights

A pilot project launched in Montreal in the fall of 2025 with independent food retailers has shown strong interest from both merchants and consumers. Early results suggest that businesses are seeing it as a way to attract new customers while generating revenue from surplus inventory.

"The results we've seen from our pilot with independent retailers over the past few months have been very encouraging. They confirm there is a real need, both among businesses and consumers, and that this approach aligns with our vision of better valuing surplus food. In a context of rising grocery prices, these surplus items also represent a concrete opportunity for households to reduce their food expenses," said Renaud LeBlanc, president of FoodHero.

FoodHero also presented the initiative at the annual conference of the Quebec association of commercial development corporations (RSDCQ), where it served as the official presenting partner on May 6 and 7. The initiative drew interest from local business stakeholders, and the company now plans to accelerate its rollout across the province.

About FoodHero

Founded in Montreal by Jonathan Defoy, FoodHero is a social-impact technology company transforming the way people buy and consume food. Its mission is simple: reduce food waste while helping households save on their grocery bills. Through its mobile application, FoodHero connects grocery retailers with consumers to give surplus food a second life. Recently named to The Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies 2025 ranking, the company is now present in more than 1,100 grocery stores across the country.

____________________ 1 Second Harvest et Value Chain Management International. The Avoidable Crisis of Food Waste – Updated Report, 2024.

SOURCE FoodHero

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