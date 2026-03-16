Seven million pounds of food diverted from waste in 2025 thanks to FoodHero

Canadian company releases its latest impact report, highlighting the rise of a collective movement to rethink the way we consume food.

MONTREAL, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - FoodHero, a Canadian company and pioneer in sustainable food commerce, today released its latest Impact Report, covering the period from January 1 to December 31, 2025. The report highlights the growing momentum of a collective movement driven by consumers and food industry partners working together to give perfectly good food a second life. The findings underscore both the scale of food waste in Canada and the tangible impact of initiatives designed to better recover surplus food. In 2025 alone, more than seven million pounds of food were diverted from waste, thanks to the growing engagement of its community.

Foodhero photo (CNW Group/FoodHero)

To see the 2025 FoodHero Impact Report

Concerning data on food waste in Canada

The report also sheds light on the magnitude of food waste across the country and its economic and environmental consequences:

Nearly 50% of food produced in Canada is never consumed 1 , meaning a significant share of food that is grown, processed and transported ultimately goes to waste.

, meaning a significant share of food that is grown, processed and transported ultimately goes to waste. 41% of food waste in Canada could be avoided , representing an estimated $58 billion in lost food value annually 2 .

, representing an estimated $58 billion in lost food value annually . Each year, discarded food generates approximately 25.7 million metric tonnes of CO₂ equivalent 3 , equivalent to 285 million flights around the world, highlighting the significant environmental footprint of food waste.

, equivalent to 285 million flights around the world, highlighting the significant environmental footprint of food waste. On average, a Canadian household wastes more than $1,300 worth of food each year 4 , roughly the equivalent of throwing away one bag of groceries every week.

, roughly the equivalent of throwing away one bag of groceries every week. Over 50% of Canadians report being concerned about rising food prices5, reinforcing the need to better recover and redistribute surplus food.

Confusion around "best before" labels

Misunderstanding "best before" labels also contributes to the issue: 23% of avoidable food waste is linked to confusion around these labels6, which are often mistaken for expiration dates. In most cases, however, these products remain perfectly safe to consume after the indicated date. Improving public understanding of these labels could represent a simple and practical way to reduce food waste while helping households stretch their grocery budgets.

"Food waste is one of the most striking paradoxes in our food system. Even as food prices rise and food insecurity increases, large quantities of perfectly edible food are still being discarded. FoodHero shows that it's possible to turn these surpluses into real value for families, retailers and the environment," said Renaud LeBlanc, President of FoodHero.

___________________________

1 Second Harvest & Value Chain Management International. The Avoidable Crisis of Food Waste – Updated Report, 2024. 2 Ibid. 3 Ibid. 4 Love Food Hate Waste Canada. Household Food Waste Statistic - Updated Report, 2022. 5 Dalhousie University Agri-Food Analytics Lab. Canadian Food Sentiment Index, 2024–2025. 6 Second Harvest & Value Chain Management International. The Avoidable Crisis of Food Waste, 2019; updated findings reaffirmed in the 2024 report.

About FoodHero

Founded in Montreal by Jonathan Defoy, FoodHero is a social-impact technology company transforming the way people buy and consume food. Its mission is simple: reduce food waste while helping households save on their grocery bills. Through its mobile application, FoodHero connects grocery retailers with consumers to give surplus food a second life. Recently named to The Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies 2025 ranking, the company is now present in more than 1,100 grocery stores across the country.

SOURCE FoodHero

For media inquiries: BROUILLARD RP, [email protected]