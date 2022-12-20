Food recall warning - Venetian Meats brand Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel recalled due to Salmonella Français
Dec 20, 2022, 00:04 ET
Product photos are available
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s)
Venetian Meats
Product
Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel
Issue
Food - Microbial Contamination - Salmonella
What to do
Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Venetian Meats
|
Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel
|
2 kg
|
None
|
Lot 242
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by test results.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
Details
Category
Food - Meat and poultry - Processed
Companies
Venetian Meat & Salami Co. Ltd.
Audience
General public
Recall class
Class 2
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Media and public enquiries: Company information: Venetian Meat & Salami Co. Ltd., Telephone: 905-545-1845, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article