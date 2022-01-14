Food Recall Warning - Various Food Products recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation
Jan 14, 2022, 00:12 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): various
- Product: various
- Companies: Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc.
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
- Category: Other
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 2
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Sold at:
|
Various
|
All food products
These products
|
Various
|
Various
|
All food products
|
Afro-Caribbean Store (Bistak
African Choice Market,
African Food General Inc,
Heritage African Market,
African Foodways Market,
African Foodways Market,
Crescive Glory Foods,
Rah Firdaus Foods,
Rosemond African Foods &
India Food Centre
Gimsap African-Asian Market
Marvelous Tropical Food
AfroSea Fish & Meats Ltd
GG Unisex African and
African Choice Market
Ngofi Tropical Foods
Issue
Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. are recalling various products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation.
The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by a referral from The Saskatchewan Health Authority.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
