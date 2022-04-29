Food Recall Warning - Various Elite brand products recalled due to Salmonella
Apr 29, 2022, 23:13 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): Elite
- Product: Various
- Companies: Foodfest International 2000 Inc.
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
- Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products
- Audience: General Public
- Recall class: Class 2
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Elite
|
"Chocolate Chips 50% Cocoa"
|
250 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Nimnims - Colorful Button Shaped
|
170 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Chocolate Fingers"
|
96 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Chocolate Fingers with Lentil"
|
96 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Chocolate Fingers filled with
|
96 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
PesekZman Classic - Hazelnut &
|
350 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Snap - White & Milk Chocolate
|
45 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"PesekZman 4 Play"
|
40 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
PesekZman Milk Chocolate Bar
|
40 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Twist"
|
28 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Biscuit Crunch Milk Chocolate
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mini Biscuit Crunch Milk Chocolate
|
20 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Sugarless Bittersweet Chocolate"
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Extra Creamy Vanilla & Cookies
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
[email protected] Crunchy Biscuit with
|
200 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
[email protected] Crunchy Biscuit with
|
200 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Shtix Reva Le Sheva - Hazel nut »
|
97 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"[email protected] - Reva Le Sheva Hazelnut
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"[email protected] - Reva Le Sheva Halva - Tahini
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Reva Lesheva"
|
140 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"[email protected] White Choc Coated Wafer Roll"
|
120 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
[email protected] Milk Chocolate Coated Rolled
|
120 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Gluten Free Chocolate Wafers -
|
400 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Wafer Trafels"
|
87.5 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Gluten Free Wafers - Chocolate
|
200 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Wafers - Chocolate Flavored Wafers
|
200 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Milk Choco Log - Milk Chocolate Bar
|
25 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Shtix - Milk Chocolate Sticks Filled with
|
96 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Shtix - Milk Chocolate Sticks filled with
|
96 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Shtix - Milk Chocolate Sticks Filled with
|
96 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
PesekZman Big Bite
|
52 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
PesekZman Classic
|
45 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
PesekZman Wafer Rolls
|
40 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Strawberry
|
50 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Tortit - Coated Wafer Filled with Almond
|
40 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Snap - Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer
|
45 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Taami
|
40 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Taami White
|
40 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
PesekZman Ultimate - Milk Chocolate
|
35 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
PesekZman Ultimate - Milk Chocolate
|
35 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mix Cookies and Caramelized Hazelnuts -
|
95 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Coconut - Coconut Bar coated with Milk Chocolate
|
45 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mix Cookies and Button Shaped Candies - Milk
|
95 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Nutty Cream - Milk Chocolate Bar filled with
|
45 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Milk Chocolate
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Bittersweet Chocolate
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
White Chocolate
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Milk Chocolate with Praline Cream
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
White Chocolate Strawberry - White & Milk
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Milk Chocolate Strawberry - Milk Chocolate
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Chocolate Tablet Filled Popping Candies"
|
90 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Milk Choc with Button Candy"
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
White Chocolate with Cookie Pieces
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Collection Finest Bittersweet Chocolate 70%
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Collection Finest Bittersweet Chocolate 85%
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Aerated Milk Chocolate
|
85 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mix Wafer Rolls and Coconut
|
95 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Choc Truffels Forest Fruit/Berry"
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Milk Chocolate with Hazelnut & Almond pieces
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Milk Chocolate with Hazelnut Pieces
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Blondy Hazelnut Cream - Caramelized White
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Blondy Cream - Caramelized White Chocolate
|
100 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
PesekZman - Caramelized White & Milk
|
45 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mix - Mini Pesek Zman Classic, Mini Snap,
|
190 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mix - Mini Pesek Zman Classic, Mini Snap,
|
390 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
"Mini Tablet Choc Bars"
|
400 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mini PesekZman Classic - Milk Chocolate
|
400 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Tuv Taam - Coated Wafer With Chocolate
|
600 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mini Snap - Milk Chocolate Bar With Wafer
|
400 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mini Chocolate Log - Milk Chocolate Bar
|
400 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mini Nutty Cream - Milk Chocolate Bar With
|
200 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Mini Coconut Cream
|
200 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Milk Chocolate Gold Coins
|
15 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Bittersweet Chocolate Coins
|
15 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Chocolate Flavored Spread
|
500 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Blueberry Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum
|
28 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Lemon-Mint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum
|
28 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Peppermint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum
|
28 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum
|
28 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum -
|
28 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Cherry Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum
|
28 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Bazooka Grape Flavored Bubble Gum Sugar Free
|
28 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Bazooka Tutti Frutti Flavored Bubble Gum Sugar Free
|
28 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum
|
28 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum
|
66 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum
|
66 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Refreshing Mint Flavored Sugar Free
|
66 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Cubes Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free
|
58 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Bazooka Cubes Bazooka Flavored Sugar
|
58 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Must Cubes Peppermint Flavored Sugar
|
58 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Refreshing Mint Flavored Chewing Gum
|
66 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Spearmint Flavored Chewing Gum
|
66 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Grape Flavored Chewing Gum
|
66 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Bazooka Flavored Bubble Gum
|
180 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Strawberry Flavored Chewy Candies
|
200 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
|
Elite
|
Strawberry Flavored Chewy Candies
|
600 g
|
To be
|
All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
Foodfest International 2000 Inc. is recalling various Elite brand products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Label information may appear in English or Hebrew.
The recalled products have been sold nationally.
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Foodfest International 2000 Inc., Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
