Food Recall Warning - Various Elite brand products recalled due to Salmonella

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Apr 29, 2022, 23:13 ET

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary
  • Brand(s): Elite
  • Product: Various
  • Companies: Foodfest International 2000 Inc.
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products
  • Audience: General Public
  • Recall class: Class 2
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Elite

"Chocolate Chips 50% Cocoa"

250 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Nimnims - Colorful Button Shaped
Milk Chocolate Candies

170 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Chocolate Fingers"

96 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Chocolate Fingers with Lentil"

96 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Chocolate Fingers filled with
Milk Cream"

96 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

PesekZman Classic - Hazelnut &
Cocoa Flavored Spread

350 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Snap - White & Milk Chocolate
Bar with Wafer

45 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"PesekZman 4 Play"

40 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

PesekZman Milk Chocolate Bar
Filled with Crispy Wafer and Fluffy
Hazelnut Cream

40 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Twist"

28 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Biscuit Crunch Milk Chocolate
Biscuit & Cream

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mini Biscuit Crunch Milk Chocolate
Biscuit & Cream

20 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Sugarless Bittersweet Chocolate"

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Extra Creamy Vanilla & Cookies

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

[email protected] Crunchy Biscuit with
White Chocolate Layer

200 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

[email protected] Crunchy Biscuit with
Milk Chocolate Layer

200 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Shtix Reva Le Sheva - Hazel nut »

97 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"[email protected] - Reva Le Sheva Hazelnut
Mousse"

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"[email protected] - Reva Le Sheva Halva - Tahini
Cream Mousse"

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Reva Lesheva"

140 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"[email protected] White Choc Coated Wafer Roll"

120 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

[email protected] Milk Chocolate Coated Rolled
Wafer with Hazelnut Cream

120 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Gluten Free Chocolate Wafers -
Chocolate Flavored Wafers

400 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Wafer Trafels"

87.5 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Gluten Free Wafers - Chocolate
Flavored Wafers

200 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Wafers - Chocolate Flavored Wafers

200 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Milk Choco Log - Milk Chocolate Bar

25 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Shtix - Milk Chocolate Sticks Filled with
Milk Flavored Cream and Popping Candies

96 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Shtix - Milk Chocolate Sticks filled with
Chocolate Flavored Cream & Button
shaped Chocolate Candies

96 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Shtix - Milk Chocolate Sticks Filled with
Milk Flavored Cream

96 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

PesekZman Big Bite

52 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

PesekZman Classic

45 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

PesekZman Wafer Rolls

40 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Milk Chocolate Bar Filled with Strawberry
Flavor Cream

50 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Tortit - Coated Wafer Filled with Almond
Cream

40 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Snap - Milk Chocolate Bar with Wafer

45 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Taami

40 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Taami White

40 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

PesekZman Ultimate - Milk Chocolate
Covered Wafer with Caffé Latte Cream

35 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

PesekZman Ultimate - Milk Chocolate
Covered Wafer with Hazelnut Cream

35 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mix Cookies and Caramelized Hazelnuts -
Milk Chocolate with Cookies and Caramelized
Hazelnuts

95 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Coconut - Coconut Bar coated with Milk Chocolate

45 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mix Cookies and Button Shaped Candies - Milk
Chocolate with Cookies and Button shaped
Chocolate Candies

95 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Nutty Cream - Milk Chocolate Bar filled with
Hazelnut Cream

45 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Milk Chocolate

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Bittersweet Chocolate

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

White Chocolate

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Milk Chocolate with Praline Cream

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

White Chocolate Strawberry - White & Milk
Chocolate Bar Filled with Strawberry Flavored
Cream

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Milk Chocolate Strawberry - Milk Chocolate
Bar Filled with Strawberry Flavored Cream

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Chocolate Tablet Filled Popping Candies"

90 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Milk Choc with Button Candy"

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

White Chocolate with Cookie Pieces

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Collection Finest Bittersweet Chocolate 70%

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Collection Finest Bittersweet Chocolate 85%

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Aerated Milk Chocolate

85 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mix Wafer Rolls and Coconut

95 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Choc Truffels Forest Fruit/Berry"

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Milk Chocolate with Hazelnut & Almond pieces

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Milk Chocolate with Hazelnut Pieces

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Blondy Hazelnut Cream - Caramelized White
Chocolate Bar with Hazelnut Cream

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Blondy Cream -  Caramelized White Chocolate
Bar with Milk Cream

100 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

PesekZman - Caramelized White & Milk
Chocolate Filled with Wafer and Milk Cream

45 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mix - Mini Pesek Zman Classic, Mini Snap,
Mini Log

190 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mix - Mini Pesek Zman Classic, Mini Snap,
Mini Chocolate Log

390 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

"Mini Tablet Choc Bars"

400 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mini PesekZman Classic - Milk Chocolate
Bar With Wafer & Hazelnut Cream

400 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Tuv Taam - Coated Wafer With Chocolate
Flavored Filling

600 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mini Snap - Milk Chocolate Bar With Wafer

400 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mini Chocolate Log - Milk Chocolate Bar

400 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mini Nutty Cream - Milk Chocolate Bar With
Hazelnut Cream Filling

200 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Mini Coconut Cream

200 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Milk Chocolate Gold Coins

15 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Bittersweet Chocolate Coins

15 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Chocolate Flavored Spread

500 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Blueberry Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum

28 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Lemon-Mint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum

28 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Peppermint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum

28 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum

28 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum -
Kitniot

28 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Cherry Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum

28 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Bazooka Grape Flavored Bubble Gum Sugar Free

28 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Bazooka Tutti Frutti Flavored Bubble Gum Sugar Free

28 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum

28 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Bazooka Flavored Sugar Free Bubble Gum

66 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free Chewing Gum

66 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Refreshing Mint Flavored Sugar Free
Chewing Gum

66 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Cubes Spearmint Flavored Sugar Free
Chewing Gum

58 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Bazooka Cubes Bazooka Flavored Sugar
Free Bubble Gum

58 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Must Cubes Peppermint Flavored Sugar
Free Chewing Gum

58 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Refreshing Mint Flavored Chewing Gum

66 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Spearmint Flavored Chewing Gum

66 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Grape Flavored Chewing Gum

66 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Bazooka Flavored Bubble Gum

180 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Strawberry Flavored Chewy Candies

200 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022

Elite

Strawberry Flavored Chewy Candies

600 g

To be
confirmed

All codes sold up to and including April 29, 2022
Issue

Foodfest International 2000 Inc. is recalling various Elite brand products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Label information may appear in English or Hebrew.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do
  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Foodfest International 2000 Inc., Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)