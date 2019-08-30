Food Recall Warning - St-Hubert brand Chicken Breast Nuggets recalled due to presence of bone fragments Français
Aug 30, 2019, 19:36 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Maître Saladier Inc. is recalling St-Hubert brand Chicken Breast Nuggets from the marketplace due to possible presence of bone fragments. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Quebec and Ontario.
Recalled product
|
Brand
|
Products
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes :
|
St-Hubert
|
Chicken Breast Nuggets
|
680 g
|
0 66701 00504 1
|
B29084 12 39J
B29084 13 39J
B29084 14 39J
B29084 15 39J
B29084 24 39J
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Injuries
There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media : Company information, Maître Saladier Inc.: 1 866 533-8431; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
