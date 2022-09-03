Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/mr-right-brand-keampferia-galanga-powder-sand-ginger-powder-recalled-due-aconitine

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2022

Summary

Brand(s) : Mr. Right

: Mr. Right Product : Keampferia Galanga Powder (sand ginger powder)

: Keampferia Galanga Powder (sand ginger powder) Companies: Ka Wing Hong

Issue : Food – Chemical

: Food – Chemical Category: Herbs and spices

Herbs and spices What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class I

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Mr. Right Keampferia Galanga Powder Product code AT154 454 g 69 892102 8038 CAAJ13

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to aconitine contamination. The toxin, aconitine, comes from the roots of a plant, Monkshood, also known as Wolfsbane, or Keampfeira, which is a poisonous plant.

Food contaminated with aconitine may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weakness, irregular heart beats, and in severe cases, death. The onset of symptoms is rapid.

The recalled product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

