OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2022

Summary
  • Brand(s): Mr. Right
  • Product: Keampferia Galanga Powder (sand ginger powder)
  • Companies: Ka Wing Hong
  • Issue: Food – Chemical
  • Category: Herbs and spices
  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class I
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Mr. Right

Keampferia Galanga Powder

 

Product code AT154

454 g

69 892102 8038

CAAJ13

 

 
Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to aconitine contaminationThe toxin, aconitine, comes from the roots of a plant, Monkshood, also known as Wolfsbane, or Keampfeira, which is a poisonous plant.

Food contaminated with aconitine may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weakness, irregular heart beats, and in severe cases, death. The onset of symptoms is rapid.

The recalled product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do
  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

