Product photo is available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/louis-latour-brand-pinot-noir-recalled-due-possible-presence-glass

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Louis Latour

: Louis Latour Product : Pinot Noir Bourgogne 2021

: Pinot Noir Bourgogne 2021 Companies: Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO)

Liquor Control Board of (LCBO) Issue : Food – Extraneous material

: Food – Extraneous material Category: Beverages (Alcoholic)

Beverages (Alcoholic) What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Louis Latour Pinot Noir Bourgogne

2021 375 mL 3 566922 002975 L2217977

L2221076

L2221065

L2221077

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: LCBO Press Office, 416-864-6700, [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]