Food Recall Warning - Louis Latour brand Pinot Noir recalled due to possible presence of glass
Feb 18, 2023, 23:41 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): Louis Latour
- Product: Pinot Noir Bourgogne 2021
- Companies: Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO)
- Issue: Food – Extraneous material
- Category: Beverages (Alcoholic)
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Louis Latour
|
Pinot Noir Bourgogne
|
375 mL
|
3 566922 002975
|
L2217977
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.
The recalled product has been sold in Ontario.
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.
There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: LCBO Press Office, 416-864-6700, [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
