OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has completed its active operations at the ostrich farm in Edgewood, British Columbia. The CFIA's actions were completed under the authority of the Health of Animals Act and Regulations.

The CFIA previously reported on the humane cull of 314 birds and the responsible disposal of the ostrich carcasses, eggs and other material. All of which were disposed of through deep burial in an approved British Columbia landfill.

Next steps

The premises is still quarantined under the Health of Animals Act. Permission from the CFIA is required to enter areas of the farm still subject to biocontainment requirements.

This is aligned with biocontainment requirements followed by CFIA inspectors, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) members and third-party contractors. Personal protective equipment (PPE) is not required unless entering designated zones related to the quarantine. Any individuals who entered the designated "hot" zones wore PPE or were thoroughly disinfected upon exit. All equipment was also disinfected when leaving designated zones.

Every HPAI infected premises must follow a standardized path to resuming operations including completion of CFIA approved cleaning and disinfection before CFIA quarantine restrictions are lifted. A fallow period with CFIA oversight may also be required after cleaning and disinfection.

The farm has been provided with documentation about the requirements for cleaning and disinfection and the ongoing requirement for permits until the quarantine is removed.

Any formal request for compensation will be reviewed in accordance with the Health of Animals Act and the Compensation for Destroyed Animals and Things Regulations (CDATR).

The CDATR are the regulations that set the parameters and eligibility for compensation that may be provided to owners who have been ordered to destroy their animals or things. The objective of the CDATR is to encourage the early reporting of animal disease, and the cooperation of owners in eradication efforts.

Follow us on social media

Facebook: CFIACanada

X: @InspectionCan

YouTube: @CFIA

Instagram: @CFIA_Canada

LinkedIn: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Each day, hard-working CFIA employees--including inspectors, veterinarians and scientists--inspect food for safety risks, protect plants from pests and invasive species, and respond to animal diseases that could threaten Canada's national herd and human health. Guided by science-based decision-making and modern regulations, the Agency works tirelessly to ensure access to safe and healthy food in Canada, and support access to international markets for our high-quality agricultural products. To learn more, visit inspection.canada.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Contacts: Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, [email protected]