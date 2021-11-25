Product photos are available: https://bit.ly/2ZnFNNk

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Jongilpoom Enoki Mushroom 200 g 8 807076 000321 All codes up to and

including CE 179D

Issue

Covic International Trading Inc. is recalling Jongilpoom brand Enoki Mushroom from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

Do not consume the recalled product

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Covic International Trading Inc., Telephone: 604-278-2104; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

