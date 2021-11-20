Food Recall Warning - Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals recalled due to possible presence of glass

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/country-time-brand-original-lemonade-fruit-juice-substitute-drink-mix-and-tang-brand

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Country Time, Tang

: Country Time, Tang Product : Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix, Orange Flavour Crystals

: Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix, Orange Flavour Crystals Companies: Kraft Heinz Canada

Kraft Issue : Food – Extraneous material

: Food – Extraneous material Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)

Beverages (Non-alcoholic) What to do : Do not consume the recalled products

: Do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Country Time Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix 2.4 kg 0 66188 05337 5 Best Before 23 SE 15 Tang Orange Flavour Crystals 2.2 kg 0 66188 05750 2 Best Before 23 AU 20 23 AU 21

Issue

Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.

The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Kraft Heinz Canada: [email protected], Kraft Heinz Consumer Relations: 1-855-268-1775; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

