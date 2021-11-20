Food Recall Warning - Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals recalled due to possible presence of glass
Nov 20, 2021, 02:22 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): Country Time, Tang
- Product: Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix, Orange Flavour Crystals
- Companies: Kraft Heinz Canada
- Issue: Food – Extraneous material
- Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
- What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Country Time
|
Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix
|
2.4 kg
|
0 66188 05337 5
|
Best Before
23 SE 15
|
Tang
|
Orange Flavour Crystals
|
2.2 kg
|
0 66188 05750 2
|
Best Before
23 AU 20
23 AU 21
Issue
Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.
The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Background
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Kraft Heinz Canada: [email protected], Kraft Heinz Consumer Relations: 1-855-268-1775; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
