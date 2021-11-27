Food Recall Warning - Consumption of One Tang brand Bitter Apricot Kernel may cause cyanide poisoning Français
Nov 27, 2021, 00:13 ET
Product photos are available: https://bit.ly/3FUE0if
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Summary
- Brand(s): One Tang
- Product: Bitter Apricot Kernel
- Companies: Sungiven Foods Canada Inc.
- Issue: Food – Chemical
- Category: Nuts, grains, and seeds
- What to do: Do not consume the recalled product as it contains excessive amygdalin which may cause acute cyanide poisoning
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
One Tang
|
Bitter Apricot Kernel
|
180 g
|
6 28546 00724 8
|
2023.JN.20
Issue
Sungiven Foods Canada Inc. is recalling One Tang brand Bitter Apricot Kernel from the marketplace due to natural toxin amygdalin
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home
- Do not consume the recalled product
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Apricot kernels naturally contain amygdalin, which can release cyanide after being eaten. The human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, but larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, which could lead to death.
Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
