Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Save on Foods Lemon chicken combo meal 450 g 0 056364 901057 Packed on 2021.DE.29 Best Before 2022.JA.02 Packed on 2021.DE.28 Best Before 2022.JA.01 Packed on 2021.DE.27 Best Before 2021.DE.31 Save on Foods Sweet & sour pork meal 450 g 0 056364 901064 Packed on 2021.DE.29 Best Before 2022.JA.02 Packed on 2021.DE.28 Best Before 2022.JA.01 Packed on 2021.DE.27 Best Before 2021.DE.31 Save on Foods Ginger beef combo meal 450 g 0 056364 901071 Packed on 2021.DE.29 Best Before 2022.JA.02 Packed on 2021.DE.28 Best Before 2022.JA.01 Packed on 2021.DE.27 Best Before 2021.DE.31 Save on Foods Honey garlic chicken combo meal 450 g 0 280155 908998 Packed on 2021.DE.29 Best Before 2022.JA.02 Packed on 2021.DE.28 Best Before 2022.JA.01 Packed on 2021.DE.27 Best Before 2021.DE.31

Issue

Save-on-Foods is recalling certain Save on Foods brand combo meals from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Yukon.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

