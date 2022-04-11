Food Recall Warning - Certain Kinder brand chocolate products recalled due to possible Salmonella Français

Summary
  • Brand(s): Kinder
  • Product: Certain chocolate products
  • Companies: Ferrero Canada Ltd.
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Hazard classification: Class 2
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Kinder

Advent Calendar

182 g

0 62020 01557 0

All best before dates up to and including May 20, 2022

Kinder

Advent Calendar

182 g

0 62020 01561 7

All best before dates up to and including May 20, 2022

Kinder

Advent Calendar

127 g

0 62020 01562 4

All best before dates up to and including March 2, 2022

Kinder

Advent Calendar

351 g

0 62020 02351 3

All best before dates up to and including April 1, 2022

Kinder

Happy Moments -
Kinder Confections Assortment

191 g

0 62020 01571 6

All best before dates up to and including July 8, 2022

Kinder

Happy Moments -
Kinder Confections Assortment

191 g

0 62020 01575 4

All best before dates up to and including August 7, 2022

Kinder

Mini Eggs

182 g

0 62020 02573 9

All best before dates up to and including May 20, 2022

Kinder

Mini Eggs

182 g

0 62020 02576 0

All best before dates up to and including September 3, 2022

Kinder

Mini Eggs

110 g

0 62020 02582 1

All best before dates up to and including August 18, 2022

Kinder

Mix - 7 Easter treats

116 g

0 62020 01616 4

All best before dates up to and including September 3, 2022

Kinder

Mix - 7 Holiday treats

116 g

0 62020 01615 7

All best before dates up to and including May 20, 2022

Kinder

 

Mix - Egg Hunt Kit

186 g

0 62020 01627 0

All best before dates up to and including July 8, 2022 

Kinder

Mix - Egg Hunt Kit

186 g

0 62020 01629 4

All best before dates up to and including July 8, 2022

Kinder

Schoko-Bons

200 g

0 62020 02763 4

All best before dates up to and including October 17, 2022

Kinder

Schoko-Bons

200 g

0 62020 02765 8

All best before dates up to and including August 2, 2022

Kinder

Surprise

100 g

0 62020 02578 4

All best before dates up to and including June 28, 2022

Kinder

Surprise

100 g

0 62020 02605 7

All best before dates up to and including May 14, 2022

Kinder

Surprise

100 g

0 62020 02625 5

All best before dates up to and including November 29, 2022

Kinder

Surprise,
Disney Frozen

100 g

0 62020 02601 9

All best before dates up to and including July 24, 2022

Kinder

Surprise,
Dreamworks Trolls

100 g

0 62020 02610 1

All best before dates up to and including August 28, 2022

Kinder

Surprise,
Miraculous

100 g

0 62020 02603 3

All best before dates up to and including November 29, 2022

Kinder

Surprise,
Natoons

100 g

0 62020 02572 2

All best before dates up to and including October 28, 2022

Kinder

Surprise,
The Smurfs

100 g

0 62020 02608 8

All best before dates up to and including August 28, 2022
Issue

Ferrero Canada Ltd. is recalling certain Kinder brand chocolate products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do
  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
  • Do not consume the recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

