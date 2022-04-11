Food Recall Warning - Certain Kinder brand chocolate products recalled due to possible Salmonella Français
Apr 11, 2022, 17:32 ET
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-kinder-brand-chocolate-products-recalled-due-possible-salmonella-0
OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Brand(s): Kinder
- Product: Certain chocolate products
- Companies: Ferrero Canada Ltd.
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
- Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
- What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 2
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Kinder
|
Advent Calendar
|
182 g
|
0 62020 01557 0
|
All best before dates up to and including May 20, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Advent Calendar
|
182 g
|
0 62020 01561 7
|
All best before dates up to and including May 20, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Advent Calendar
|
127 g
|
0 62020 01562 4
|
All best before dates up to and including March 2, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Advent Calendar
|
351 g
|
0 62020 02351 3
|
All best before dates up to and including April 1, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Happy Moments -
|
191 g
|
0 62020 01571 6
|
All best before dates up to and including July 8, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Happy Moments -
|
191 g
|
0 62020 01575 4
|
All best before dates up to and including August 7, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Mini Eggs
|
182 g
|
0 62020 02573 9
|
All best before dates up to and including May 20, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Mini Eggs
|
182 g
|
0 62020 02576 0
|
All best before dates up to and including September 3, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Mini Eggs
|
110 g
|
0 62020 02582 1
|
All best before dates up to and including August 18, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Mix - 7 Easter treats
|
116 g
|
0 62020 01616 4
|
All best before dates up to and including September 3, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Mix - 7 Holiday treats
|
116 g
|
0 62020 01615 7
|
All best before dates up to and including May 20, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Mix - Egg Hunt Kit
|
186 g
|
0 62020 01627 0
|
All best before dates up to and including July 8, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Mix - Egg Hunt Kit
|
186 g
|
0 62020 01629 4
|
All best before dates up to and including July 8, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Schoko-Bons
|
200 g
|
0 62020 02763 4
|
All best before dates up to and including October 17, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Schoko-Bons
|
200 g
|
0 62020 02765 8
|
All best before dates up to and including August 2, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Surprise
|
100 g
|
0 62020 02578 4
|
All best before dates up to and including June 28, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Surprise
|
100 g
|
0 62020 02605 7
|
All best before dates up to and including May 14, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Surprise
|
100 g
|
0 62020 02625 5
|
All best before dates up to and including November 29, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Surprise,
|
100 g
|
0 62020 02601 9
|
All best before dates up to and including July 24, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Surprise,
|
100 g
|
0 62020 02610 1
|
All best before dates up to and including August 28, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Surprise,
|
100 g
|
0 62020 02603 3
|
All best before dates up to and including November 29, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Surprise,
|
100 g
|
0 62020 02572 2
|
All best before dates up to and including October 28, 2022
|
Kinder
|
Surprise,
|
100 g
|
0 62020 02608 8
|
All best before dates up to and including August 28, 2022
Ferrero Canada Ltd. is recalling certain Kinder brand chocolate products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold nationally.
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Ferrero Canada Ltd., 1-877-337-7376; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations,Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
