Summary

Brand(s) : Kinder

: Kinder Product : Certain chocolate products

: Certain chocolate products Companies : Ferrero Canada Ltd.

: Ferrero Canada Ltd. Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

: Food – Microbial contamination – Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners What to do : Do not consume the recalled products

: Do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Kinder Advent Calendar 182 g 0 62020 01557 0 All best before dates up to and including May 20, 2022 Kinder Advent Calendar 182 g 0 62020 01561 7 All best before dates up to and including May 20, 2022 Kinder Advent Calendar 127 g 0 62020 01562 4 All best before dates up to and including March 2, 2022 Kinder Advent Calendar 351 g 0 62020 02351 3 All best before dates up to and including April 1, 2022 Kinder Happy Moments -

Kinder Confections Assortment

191 g 0 62020 01571 6 All best before dates up to and including July 8, 2022 Kinder Happy Moments -

Kinder Confections Assortment

191 g 0 62020 01575 4 All best before dates up to and including August 7, 2022 Kinder Mini Eggs 182 g 0 62020 02573 9 All best before dates up to and including May 20, 2022 Kinder Mini Eggs 182 g 0 62020 02576 0 All best before dates up to and including September 3, 2022 Kinder Mini Eggs 110 g 0 62020 02582 1 All best before dates up to and including August 18, 2022 Kinder Mix - 7 Easter treats 116 g 0 62020 01616 4 All best before dates up to and including September 3, 2022 Kinder Mix - 7 Holiday treats 116 g 0 62020 01615 7 All best before dates up to and including May 20, 2022 Kinder Mix - Egg Hunt Kit 186 g 0 62020 01627 0 All best before dates up to and including July 8, 2022

Kinder Mix - Egg Hunt Kit 186 g 0 62020 01629 4 All best before dates up to and including July 8, 2022 Kinder Schoko-Bons 200 g 0 62020 02763 4 All best before dates up to and including October 17, 2022 Kinder Schoko-Bons 200 g 0 62020 02765 8 All best before dates up to and including August 2, 2022 Kinder Surprise 100 g 0 62020 02578 4 All best before dates up to and including June 28, 2022 Kinder Surprise 100 g 0 62020 02605 7 All best before dates up to and including May 14, 2022 Kinder Surprise 100 g 0 62020 02625 5 All best before dates up to and including November 29, 2022 Kinder Surprise,

Disney Frozen

100 g 0 62020 02601 9 All best before dates up to and including July 24, 2022 Kinder Surprise,

Dreamworks Trolls 100 g 0 62020 02610 1 All best before dates up to and including August 28, 2022 Kinder Surprise,

Miraculous 100 g 0 62020 02603 3 All best before dates up to and including November 29, 2022 Kinder Surprise,

Natoons 100 g 0 62020 02572 2 All best before dates up to and including October 28, 2022 Kinder Surprise,

The Smurfs

100 g 0 62020 02608 8 All best before dates up to and including August 28, 2022

Issue

Ferrero Canada Ltd. is recalling certain Kinder brand chocolate products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Ferrero Canada Ltd., 1-877-337-7376; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations,Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]