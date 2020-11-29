Food Recall Warning - Certain Kawartha Dairy brand ice cream products recalled due to possible presence of pieces of metal

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1606695648318/1606695648646

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Kawartha Dairy Limited is recalling certain Kawartha Dairy brand ice cream products from the marketplace due to possible presence of pieces of metal. Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Kawartha Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream 1.5 L 0 62229 08950 1 PRD/ 03/11/2020 and PRD/ 04/11/2020 Kawartha Dairy Choc. Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream 11.4 L 0 62229 08150 5 PRD: 03/11/2020 and PRD: 04/11/2020 Kawartha Dairy Mint Chip Ice Cream 1.5 L 0 62229 08917 4 PRD/ 13/10/2020 and PRD/ 14/10/2020 Kawartha Dairy Mint Chip Ice Cream 11.4 L 0 62229 08117 8 PRD/ 13/10/2020 and PRD/ 14/10/2020

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Injuries

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Kawartha Dairy Limited: Social Media: Facebook: Kawartha Dairy, Instagram: kawartha_dairy, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

