Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Nutrifresh brand Falooda Drink with Almond Flavour recalled due to undeclared milk

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Feb 01, 2023, 21:59 ET

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/nutrifresh-brand-falooda-drink-almond-flavour-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ -

Summary
  • Brand(s): Nutrifresh
  • Product: Falooda Drink with Almond Flavour
  • Companies: Nutrifresh West Ltd.
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
  • Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Nutrifresh

Falooda Drink with
Almond Flavour

290 ml

8 859032 700790

All codes where milk is
not declared on the
label
Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

What you should do
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Public enquiries and media

Company information
Nutrifresh West Ltd.
Telephone: 403-205-4816
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

