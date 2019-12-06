Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Landers' Australian brand Gluten free Macadamia Shortbread recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1575666689302/1575666695396

OTTAWA, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Tosuta International Sales Ltd. is recalling Landers' Australian brand Gluten free Macadamia Shortbread from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Lander's Australian Gluten free Macadamia

Shortbread 175 g 6 66394 00012 7 BEST BEFORE

23 SEP 20

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

