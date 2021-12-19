Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Dream Pops brand Bites recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://rsams.prod.cloud.openplus.ca/en/alert-recall/food-recall-warning-allergen-dream-pops-brand-bites-recalled-due-undeclared-milk-0

Summary

Brand(s) : Dream Pops

: Dream Pops Product : Bites

: Bites Companies: Industry

Industry Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners What to do : If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products

: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Dream Pops Berry Dreams Bites 118 ml 8 54097 00840 7 All codes up to and including 11/9/22 Dream Pops Birthday Cake Bites 118 ml 8 54097 00841 4 All codes up to and including 11/9/22 Dream Pops Cookie Dough Bites 118 ml 8 54097 00842 1 All codes up to and including 11/9/22 Dream Pops Peanut Butter Bites 118 ml 8 54097 00843 8 All codes up to and including 11/9/22 Dream Pops Vanilla Sky Bites 118 ml 8 54097 00844 5 All codes up to and including 11/9/22

Issue

Dream Pops Inc. is recalling Dream Pops brand Bites from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

