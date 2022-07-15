Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Crave Stevia brand chocolate products recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/crave-stevia-brand-chocolate-products-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Crave Stevia

: Crave Stevia Product : Chocolate products

: Chocolate products Companies: Big Venture Sales Ltd.

Big Venture Sales Ltd. Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

: Food – Allergen – Milk Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Audience : General public

: General public Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Crave Stevia Almond All Natural Chocolate 80 g 85 g 8 84063 00088 3 All codes where milk is

not declared on the label Crave Stevia Dark All Natural Chocolate 80 g 85 g 8 84063 00085 2 All codes where milk is

not declared on the label Crave Stevia Mint All Natural Chocolate 80 g 85 g 8 84063 00084 5 All codes where milk is

not declared on the label Crave Stevia Sea Salt All Natural Chocolate 80 g 85 g 8 84063 00083 8 All codes where milk is

not declared on the label Crave Stevia Sprinkles All Natural Chocolate 80 g 85 g 8 84063 00118 7 All codes where milk is

not declared on the label Crave Stevia Chocolate Chips 200 g 8 84063 00069 2 All codes where milk is

not declared on the label

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. They have also been sold online.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Big Venture Sales Ltd., Telephone: 778-762-0888, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]