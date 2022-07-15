Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Crave Stevia brand chocolate products recalled due to undeclared milk

Summary
  • Brand(s): Crave Stevia
  • Product: Chocolate products
  • Companies: Big Venture Sales Ltd.
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Crave Stevia   

Almond All Natural Chocolate

80 g

85 g

8 84063 00088 3

All codes where milk is
not declared on the label   

Crave Stevia

Dark All Natural Chocolate

80 g

85 g

8 84063 00085 2

All codes where milk is
not declared on the label

Crave Stevia

Mint All Natural Chocolate

80 g

85 g

8 84063 00084 5

All codes where milk is
not declared on the label

Crave Stevia

Sea Salt All Natural Chocolate

80 g

85 g

8 84063 00083 8

All codes where milk is
not declared on the label

Crave Stevia

Sprinkles All Natural Chocolate   

80 g

85 g

8 84063 00118 7

All codes where milk is
not declared on the label

Crave Stevia

Chocolate Chips

200 g   

8 84063 00069 2

All codes where milk is
not declared on the label
Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. They have also been sold online.

What you should do
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Big Venture Sales Ltd., Telephone: 778-762-0888, Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

