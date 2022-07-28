Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Groove Chocolate brand and Daniel Chocolates brand dark chocolate bars recalled due to undeclared milk
Jul 28, 2022, 19:14 ET
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-groove-chocolate-brand-and-daniel-chocolates-brand-dark-chocolate-bars
OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): Groove Chocolate, Daniel Chocolates
- Product: Certain dark chocolate bars
- Companies: Groove Chocolate Inc., Daniel Chocolates
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
- Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Groove
|
Dark Chocolate 66%
|
85 g
|
6 27987 45880 0
|
020923
|
Groove
Chocolate
|
Dark Chocolate 66% with Sea Salt
|
85 g
|
6 27987 45882 4
|
011123
011723
|
Daniel
|
66% Cocoa Dark Chocolate
|
85 g
|
6 28059 00262 4
|
Best Before 02.09.2023
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. They have also been sold online.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Learn more about common food allergies
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information: Groove Chocolate Inc., Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
