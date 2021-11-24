Product photos are available: https://bit.ly/2ZoEjT8

Summary

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes None – Korean characters only Square Fish Cake (Fried Fish Cake) 1 kg 8 809028 890486 22.09.08 None – Korean characters only Assorted Fish Cake (Fried Fish Cake) 1 kg 8 809028 891216 22.04.27

Issue

Flying Fish Trading Inc. is recalling certain fish cake products from the marketplace because they contain egg which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

