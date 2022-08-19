Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Cache Cuisine brand Pro-licious Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix recalled due to improperly undeclared milk

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Aug 19, 2022, 23:18 ET

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/food-recall-warning-allergen-cache-cuisine-brand-pro-licious-protein-pancake-waffle

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary
  • Brand: Cache Cuisine
  • Product: Pro-licious Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix
  • Companies: Cache Cuisine Inc.
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
  • Category: Grain products
  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 2
Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Cache Cuisine    

Pro-licious
Protein Pancake
& Waffle Mix           

340 g    

8 36662 00036 8

All codes where milk is improperly
declared on the label.                        
Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is improperly declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold nationally.

What you should do
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Cache Cuisine Inc., Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

