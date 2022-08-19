Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Cache Cuisine brand Pro-licious Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix recalled due to improperly undeclared milk
Aug 19, 2022, 23:18 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -
- Brand: Cache Cuisine
- Product: Pro-licious Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix
- Companies: Cache Cuisine Inc.
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
- Category: Grain products
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 2
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Cache Cuisine
|
Pro-licious
|
340 g
|
8 36662 00036 8
|
All codes where milk is improperly
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is improperly declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold nationally.
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Company information, Cache Cuisine Inc., Email: [email protected]; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
