Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets brand fish products recalled due to undeclared egg Français
Feb 07, 2020, 20:21 ET
Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1581121956488/1581121961920
OTTAWA, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Fresh 7 Baskets Limited is recalling Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets brand fish products from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets
|
Handmade Fish Cake with Vegetable
|
270 g
|
6 28504 82751 2
|
Lot No: AIJHBD
Production Date: 19 AU 24
Best Before Date: 2021 AU 23
|
Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets
|
White Fish Ball
|
180 g
|
6 28504 82711 6
|
Lot No: AIJHBD
Production Date: 19 AU 24
Best Before Date: 2021 AU 23
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article