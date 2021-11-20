Food Recall Warning - AlBurj brand and Algota brand tahina/tahini and halawa/halvah recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/alburj-brand-and-algota-brand-tahinatahini-and-halawahalvah-recalled-due-salmonella

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes AlBurj (Arabic characters only) Tahina 400 g 6 217000 020417 P: 03/2021 E: 03/2023 AlBurj (Arabic characters only) Tahina 800 g 6 217000 020646 P: 03/2021 E: 03/2023 AlBurj (Arabic characters only) Halawa Original (Arabic characters only) 400 g 6 217000 020561 P: 03/2021 E: 03/2023 Algota Sesame Tahini 800 g 6 210924 160153 P.4/2020 E.4/2022 Algota (Arabic characters only) Halvah Tahini 900 g 6 210924 140155 P.4/2020 E.4/2022 Algota (Arabic characters only) Halvah with Pistachio 900 g 6 210924 150154 P.4/2020 E.4/2022

Issue

Basha Foods International is recalling AlBurj brand and Algota brand tahina/tahini and halawa/halvah from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold from Basha Foods International, 2717 Sunridge Way NE, Calgary, Alberta.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

