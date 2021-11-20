Food Recall Warning - AlBurj brand and Algota brand tahina/tahini and halawa/halvah recalled due to Salmonella
Nov 20, 2021, 03:56 ET
Summary
- Brand(s): AlBurj, Algota
- Product: Tahina/tahini and halawa/halvah
- Companies: Basha Foods International
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
- Category: Nuts, grains, and seeds
- What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 2
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
AlBurj (Arabic characters only)
|
Tahina
|
400 g
|
6 217000 020417
|
P: 03/2021
E: 03/2023
|
AlBurj (Arabic characters only)
|
Tahina
|
800 g
|
6 217000 020646
|
P: 03/2021
E: 03/2023
|
AlBurj (Arabic characters only)
|
Halawa Original (Arabic characters only)
|
400 g
|
6 217000 020561
|
P: 03/2021
E: 03/2023
|
Algota
|
Sesame Tahini
|
800 g
|
6 210924 160153
|
P.4/2020
E.4/2022
|
Algota (Arabic characters only)
|
Halvah Tahini
|
900 g
|
6 210924 140155
|
P.4/2020
E.4/2022
|
Algota (Arabic characters only)
|
Halvah with Pistachio
|
900 g
|
6 210924 150154
|
P.4/2020
E.4/2022
Issue
Basha Foods International is recalling AlBurj brand and Algota brand tahina/tahini and halawa/halvah from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold from Basha Foods International, 2717 Sunridge Way NE, Calgary, Alberta.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- Do not consume the recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
