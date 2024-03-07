SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, QC, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - After experiencing sustained growth and successful expansions primarily in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces, Quebec flagship Soleno, a leader in the water management sector, enters the American market. Construction for Soleno's first plant outside of Canada has already begun in Saratoga, New York, with the plant expected to open at the end of the third quarter.

The $22 million investment in this project will enable Soleno to introduce its latest product line, KUSTOMFLO, leveraging the innovative German Krah Pipes technology acquired by the Quebec-based company in 2022. This initiative will enhance the ability to reach and serve customers across the East Coast of the United States and in Canada. KUSTOMFLO will open up new prospects for the company by enabling it to custom manufacture large-diameter pipelines, up to 136 inches in diameter, using high-density polyethylene. These pipes are meticulously crafted for water management infrastructure.

From storm water to water sustainability

This significant expansion will considerably broaden the company's product and service offering to its Canadian customers. These two announcements mark a crucial step for Soleno, which is now moving beyond stormwater management to adopt a global approach to sustainable water management.

Soleno will now be able to extend its field of expertise to sanitary water, waterworks, hydroelectric and high-pressure applications, sectors that are mainly served with traditional materials such as concrete pipes. Knowing that a high-density polyethylene pipe has the lowest ecological footprint compared to other materials, the company now offers its customers and the local community with the most sustainable alternative for water management infrastructure projects.

Key partners in the state of New York

Financial support from local partners such as the SCIDA (Saratoga County Industrial Development Agency) and the SEDC (Saratoga Economic Development Corporation) makes the project possible. The Saratoga plant will be built on a 22-acre site and will cover 45,000 square feet, including office spaces. An additional 25,000 square feet could be appended in a subsequent phase if deemed necessary.

Simultaneously, the company has undertaken a rebranding effort aimed at better reflecting its growth and evolution. This initiative reaffirms its commitment to sustainable development and confirms its long-term vision of responsible water management.

Quotes

"It is with great pride that we announce today the establishment of Soleno in the United States. Our new plant will give us the capacity to diversify our offering to our customers, and thanks to this technology and the know-how of our experts, we will be able to pursue our mission of providing the most ecological and sustainable solutions for water management" Alain Poirier, President, Soleno

"Our new plant in the United States is a major project for Soleno and represents a decisive turning point in the pursuit in our continued growth in North America. We're delighted to be calling the beautiful community of Saratoga, New York our new home."Mathieu Cornellier, Saratoga Plant General Manager.

About Soleno

Soleno is a leader in the water management sector and one of the largest conditioners of high density polyethylene (#2 plastic) in Eastern Canada. Over the years, the company has developed a cutting-edge expertise in sustainable solutions. Soleno manufactures and distributes a wide range of products for the collecting, conveying, treating and storing water for the infrastructure, residential, natural resources, and agricultural sectors. The majority of Soleno's products are made of recyled, high-density polyethylene, a light and resistant material that can last for over 100 years. Today, Soleno represents a group of five business units, including Soleno, Soleno Service, Soleno Textile and Bluewater Pipe, which employs over 500 workers in 13 industrial sites in eastern Canada and in the United States. To learn more about Soleno, visit soleno.com.

Facebook Soleno Instagram Soleno inc.

SOURCE Soleno

For further information: Claudia Ntihinyuka, [email protected], 581-888-1048