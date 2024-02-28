FOKUS TO RESUME DRILLING ON THE MORISS SECTOR OF GALLOWAY

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Fokus Mining Corporation ("Fokus" or the "Company") (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) is pleased to announce that it now has begun its 1,250 metres of exploration drilling to further test the Moriss Sector following up on the 1,500 metre drill campaign from November (see results in the press release dated February 7, 2024) where the Company intersected some high-grade gold mineralization in gold bearing structures that seem to intersect the Moriss Zone perpendicularly .

"Jean Rainville, CEO and President of Fokus, stated that based on the significant gold values intersected in the five holes drilled in a westerly direction, the Company will conduct further exploration work to confirm the potential presence of a north-south trending mineralized system in the sector. This additional exploration work could greatly improve our understanding of the area and its potential, particularly in light of the previously confirmed existence of the east-west gold mineralized Moriss shear zone." As shown on Figure 1, the recent results of drilling on Moriss Zone are quite conclusive.

This new drill campaign of a minimum of 1,250 metres will consist of a minimum of six holes all drilled in the east-west direction (holes GA-24-83 to GA-24-88): four holes will have a length of 250 metres, one hole 200 metres and one hole 100 metres.

Also, the Company will soon receive assays on three holes that were drilled last December in the Hurd-Fayolle sector Northeast of Moriss.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical disclosure for Fokus included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P. Geo. Mr. Laverdière is a geologist and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and a director of the Company.

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corporation is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Quebec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The Galloway project covers an area of 2,865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation which extends laterally for more than 100 km. Numerous gold deposits are related to that structure and its extensions. The current work focuses on a western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "will have", "should", and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information due to regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes in the Company's strategic growth plans and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and, accordingly, such forward-looking information should not be relied upon as such. All forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

For further information: Jean Rainville, President & Chief Executive Officer, Tel.: (514) 918-3125, Fax: (819) 762-0097, Email: [email protected]